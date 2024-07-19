Pixelverse Unveils PIXFI Airdrop Plan, Allocating 30% Of Tokens To Community

In Brief Pixelverse announced its intention to carry out an airdrop of its PIXFI token and has introduced a revised airdrop distribution strategy.

Web3 gaming ecosystem Pixelverse (PIXFI) announced its intention to carry out an airdrop of its PIXFI token and has introduced a revised airdrop distribution strategy.

According to the announcement, the airdrop allocation will encompass all participants of Pixeltap and Dashboard as of 00:00 UTC on July 18th, who will be rewarded with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Users will get NFTs based on their engagement levels, with tokens available for claiming starting on July 25th. PixelTap will offer NFTs ranging from common to legendary, depending on the user level. Dashboard will distribute rewards based on count, levels, and completed quests.

Subsequently, 10% of the PIXFI airdrop will be designated for holders of Rare, Epic, and Legendary NFTs. Additionally, 20% of the PIXFI tokens will serve as extra incentives for Pixelverse and Pixelchain users and will be distributed over time.

Individuals will be able to claim the rewards gas-free via the Dashboard and the PixelTap mini-app, with auto-staking enabled for further rewards. Notably, immediately withdrawing PIXFI will grant users merely 10% of the total airdrop, with the remaining 90% set to be recycled into the Community Incentives Pool to incentivize the Pixelverse community. This mechanism is designed to guarantee that genuine community members are rewarded while controlling bot activity.

PIXFI Secures Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges

It represents a cyberpunk-themed blockchain game where players are invited to embark on quests, engage in battles, and customize robots. The game utilizes PIXFI tokens for in-game transactions and incorporates NFTs. Built on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 blockchain, Pixelverse supports integrations through its SDK and Pixelchain, enabling connections with third-party projects.

In June, the project raised $5.5 million from Delphi Digital, Merit Circle, Mechanism Capital, and other contributors. This was followed by an extension round in July, where it secured an additional $7.5 million from Galaxy Ventures, CRIT Ventures, and others to support the development of its upcoming MMORPG game.

The PIXFI token supports various in-game activities in Pixelverse, including trading, crafting, and battling. It also features mechanisms designed to gradually reduce the token supply over time, helping to maintain its value.

Recently, PIXFI became available for trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, HTX, Gate.io, Bitget, and MEXC.

