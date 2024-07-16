Crypto Exchange Bitget Lists Pixelverse And Enables Users To Stake USDT For PIXFI Mining On PoolX

In Brief Crypto exchange Bitget lists Pixelverse’s PIXFI, enabling users to trade starting at 12:00 UTC on July 18th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has listed Pixelverse (PIXFI) in its Innovation and GameFi Zones. Currently, deposits are open, with trading set to commence at 12:00 UTC on July 18th. Withdrawals will be available from 13:00 UTC on July 19th using the PIXFI-USDT spot trading link.

Bitget is also introducing Pixelverse on its stake-to-mine platform, PoolX, where users can stake USDT to mine PIXFI. The mining period, which has already started, will continue until 13:00 UTC on July 22nd. The total USDT pool consists of 9,625,000 PIXFI, with a maximum staking limit of 2,000 USDT per individual.

Bitget has also initiated a social giveaway, aiming to distribute a total of $20,000 worth of PIXFI to users. This promotion, which is currently active, is set to conclude at 16:00 UTC on July 25th. In order to participate, users are encouraged to follow Bitget and Pixelverse on social media platform X, repost or quote the giveaway post with the hashtag #PIXFIlistBitget, and tag friends. Prospective participants must then complete the form shared in the post. A total of 1,000 qualified users will be randomly selected to win $20 worth of PIXFI each.

Pixelverse: What Is It?

Pixelverse is a cyberpunk-themed blockchain game where players can undertake quests, participate in battles, and customize robots. It utilizes PIXFI tokens for in-game transactions and features non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Built on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 blockchain, Pixelverse supports integrations through its SDK and Pixelchain, allowing for connections with third-party projects.

PIXFI token supports various in-game activities in Pixelverse, such as trading, crafting, and battling. It also incorporates mechanisms to gradually reduce the token supply over time, which helps in maintaining its value.

The total token supply for PIXFI is set at 5 billion tokens. According to PIXFI tokenomics, the distribution plan allocates 30% of tokens for game user incentives, 17.6% for investors, 15% reserved for liquidity, 20% split evenly between marketing initiatives and the team, 10% allocated to the treasury, 6.4% designated for Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and 1% for partners, advisors, and consultants.

