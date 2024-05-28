Param Labs And Pixelverse Forge Cross-IP Partnership To Enhance Gaming Experience For Players

In Brief Param Labs has forged a strategic cross-IP partnership with Pixelverse to enhance Kiraverse’s narrative and expand its universe.

Game and infrastructure development company Param Labs (PARAM) announced that it has forged a strategic cross-IP partnership with Pixelverse (PIXEL), a quest-based browser game and mini-application designed for the messaging platform Telegram.

Pixelverse is a cyberpunk-themed game ecosystem known for its engaging gameplay and commitment to Web3 integration. It features an anti-cheat system, making it accessible to new users and facilitating their entry into Web3. The platform offers true ownership of in-game assets and rewards for dedicated players, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

As part of their collaboration, Pixelverse will integrate its intellectual property into Param Labs’ upcoming shooter game, Kiraverse, thereby enhancing the game’s narrative and expanding its universe. This partnership aims to reward dedicated players by ensuring fair distribution of their respective tokens to early supporters. Instead of relying on traditional airdrop models, Param Labs and Pixelverse will provide more utility through game asset rewards, granting tokens to active and deserving players.

Furthermore, the partnership will allow for the seamless integration of Pixelverse’s characters into Kiraverse. This cross-game asset collaboration will enable users to play as their favorite Pixelverse characters within the Kiraverse game, enhancing the overall user experience.

“Collaborating with Param Labs brings real utility to the Web3 community,” said Kirill Volgin, CEO of Pixelverse. “We are excited for our players to enjoy their favorite characters in Kiraverse, reflecting the true spirit of Web3 integration,” he added.

By combining their respective strengths and communities, Pixelverse and Param Labs aim to drive mass adoption and enhance the gaming experience, making it more engaging and rewarding for players worldwide.

What Is Param Labs?

Param Labs is an independent game and infrastructure development company dedicated to creating multiplayer blockchain games and developing AAA design and technology. Supported by venture capital firms such as Animoca Brands, Delphi Ventures, and Mechanism Capital, among others, the company recently raised $7 million in its latest funding round.

Param Labs is currently developing Pixel to Poly, a hub for the mass production of metaverse assets, and Kiraverse, its first free-to-play game. Kiraverse enables individuals to earn digital assets through competitive game modes and open-world experiences. Players can unite in teams to earn tokens and assets that they can trade freely, participate in risk-based matches to earn cryptocurrency and import custom characters into the game using the Pixel to Poly service.

Recently, Param Labs announced the upcoming launch of its PARAM token on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitget and Gate.io. Additionally, the project will participate in the Bybit Launchpool, allowing users to stake assets to earn a share of PARAM tokens starting May 29th.

