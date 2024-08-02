Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pixels launched Guild Crop Wars, a new event where guilds compete to grow the most cave mushrooms for a share of an $85,000 PIXEL prize pool.

Web3 game Pixels announced the launch of Guild Crop Wars, a new event where guilds compete to grow the most cave mushrooms for a share of an $85,000 PIXEL prize pool. The event starts today at 16:00 UTC and will conclude at 16:00 UTC on August 5th. It is open exclusively to Pixels Guild members, and participants must be pledged to a guild.

“When we launched Pixels Guilds in March of this year, our goal was to enhance social dynamics and gameplay, making Guilds a key element of the core experience,” said Luke Barwikowski, founder and CEO of Pixels. “We are thrilled to introduce Guild Crop Wars as a means to increase engagement and enjoyment within our community. We also plan to use the insights gained from this event to guide future LiveOps activities,” he added.

This event is the first in Pixels to incorporate guild teamwork and sabotage elements, encouraging players to strategize and work together within their guilds to achieve victory. Players will be involved in planting spores, watering crops, and harvesting mushrooms while also purchasing goo for offensive strategies against rivals. Additionally, Fertilizer can be bought to accelerate mushroom growth, and Water can be used to maintain crop development and defend against sabotage attempts.

The primary goal of the game is to deposit mushrooms into the Transmushtation Chute to earn Mushroom Points, sabotage competitors, reach specific milestones, advance on the leaderboards, and earn PIXEL rewards.

The event will include milestones for various individual and guild activities. These activities might involve using the most goo on other guild crops, earning the highest guano points, or accumulating the most spore points. Each activity will have a designated point value, and progress will be monitored on the in-game leaderboards.

Pixels Unveils Chapter 2 Aimed At Enhancing Its Game

Pixels is a play-to-earn (P2E) farming game built on the Ronin network, enabling users to develop land pixel by pixel. After its launch in February, the game raised $4.8 million in funding from investors, including Framework Ventures, Collab+Currency, Volt Capital, Yield Guild Games, Sky Mavis, and others.

Recently, Pixels has launched Chapter 2, designed to enhance the game by implementing systemic changes to resource generation and introducing new features such as resource tiering, Guilds, and Dungeons.

In Chapter 2, Guilds will play a more central role in Pixels gameplay, offering various rewards such as enhanced resource production, achievement of gameplay goals, and increased earning potential. Currently, there are 1,768 active Pixels Guilds.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson