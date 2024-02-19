Pixels Announces PIXEL Token Airdrop for RON Stakers to Reward Community Involvement

In Brief Pixels announces airdrop of PIXEL tokens to RON token stakers with the distribution of 20 million PIXEL tokens in two phases.

Pixels, the innovative gaming platform known for integrating blockchain technology, today announced an upcoming airdrop of PIXEL tokens to RON token stakers to enhance community engagement and reward loyal supporters.

The distribution comprises 20 million PIXEL tokens and is set to be shared in two phases, with the first phase releasing 10 million tokens immediately and the remaining 10 million slated for distribution within a month.

The decision to allocate PIXEL tokens exclusively to RON token stakers signifies Pixels’ intent to recognize and incentivize the active participation of its community members. This move aims to strengthen the symbiotic relationship between Pixels and the vibrant Ronin Network community, highlighting the role of community backing in the success of crypto projects.

“The Pixels online team is gifting 20 million $PIXEL to $RON Stakers! 10 million right now and the second half in around one month: stay tuned for the exact date and time,” said Ronin on the platform X.

Participants in the Ronin Network community will have the opportunity to claim their share of PIXEL tokens based on a tiered rewards system. The allocation of rewards is determined by the amount of $RON tokens staked by participants, with four distinct tiers reflecting varying levels of involvement.

From casual participants to seasoned veterans, each tier offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to benefit from their engagement with the platform.

Pixels’ Tiered Rewards System Encourages Community Engagement

As per the announcement, the tiered rewards system offers a generous distribution of PIXEL tokens, ranging from 183.34 to 3,955.11 $PIXEL tokens, depending on the tier of involvement. Participants can claim half of their respective rewards immediately, with the remaining half becoming available upon maintaining tier eligibility. This approach not only ensures fair and equitable distribution but also encourages sustained engagement and loyalty among the community.

Claiming rewards is a streamlined process, with PIXEL tokens conveniently deposited directly into users’ in-game mailboxes. Participants are advised to allow up to an hour for processing after logging in with a Ronin wallet via the official Pixels website. This redemption process aims to provide a hassle-free experience for all participants, whether they are longstanding members of the community or newcomers eager to join the excitement.

By recognizing the contributions of RON token stakers, Pixels aims to foster continued growth and innovation within its ecosystem, driving forward its mission to enhance the gaming industry through blockchain integration.

