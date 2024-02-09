Binance’s Pixels Mining Project Raises $4.8M Financing from Framework Ventures and Others

In Brief Binance's Pixels mining project secured $4.8 million in financing from investors including Framework Ventures, Collab+Currency, and others.

Binance, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency industry, recently launched Pixels, a new coin mining project aimed at leveraging emerging opportunities in the digital assets landscape. In a strategic move to fuel the growth of this initiative, Pixels has successfully secured $4.8 million in financing.

The financing round saw the participation of notable investors such as Framework Ventures, Collab+Currency, Volt Capital, Yield Guild Games, Sky Mavis, Tokenmetrics Ventures, Forj Network, Mechanism Capital, Fenbushi Capital, and individual investor Nansen CEO Alex Svanenik, underscoring the confidence and interest in Pixels’ potential.

According to market analysts, this funding injection not only highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency mining but also reflects the market’s acknowledgement of Binance’s initiatives in this domain. As per various media reports, it is important to note that Pixels is Binance’s 46th coin mining project.

Moreover, Pixels offers users the opportunity to invest BNB and FDUSD into the PIXEL mining pool on the Launchpad website. This innovative approach enables users to mine PIXEL tokens as a reward over 10 days, providing an attractive incentive for participation in the project.

Pixels Redefining Web3 Gaming

With this latest financing secured, Binance’s Pixels mining project is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving trends in the cryptocurrency market while offering investors and users alike a compelling opportunity to engage with the platform and participate in the digital assets ecosystem.

But what exactly is Pixels? Pixels is not just another gaming experience; it’s a captivating, open-ended world where farming, exploration, and blockchain technology converge to redefine the gaming landscape. Developed with the vision of building a universe pixel by pixel, Pixels offers players a unique blend of resource gathering, skill advancement, and narrative-driven quests.

In this immersive gaming universe, players are not merely participants but creators of their own destinies. Through managing resources, honing skills, and forging relationships, players delve into a mesmerizing world that seamlessly integrates blockchain ownership with their in-game progression and accomplishments.

At its core, Pixels aims to deliver a fun and easy-going gaming experience underpinned by blockchain technology. Simply put, designed for accessibility and fun, Pixels introduces players to the possibilities of Web3 while redefining gaming norms.

