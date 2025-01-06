Pixelport Launches Testnet For Cross-Chain NFT Trading And Fractionalization Powered By Analog

In Brief Pixelport announced the launch of its incentivized testnet, inviting developers, creators, and early adopters to explore its advanced features and participate in various activities to earn rewards.

Non-fungible token (NFT) super application Pixelport announced the launch of its incentivized testnet, inviting developers, creators, and early adopters to explore its advanced features. By leveraging Analog‘s Generic Message Passing (GMP) protocol, Pixelport provides an efficient and seamless framework for creating, managing, and trading NFTs across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Pixelport aims to transform the NFT landscape by offering a comprehensive platform that simplifies processes such as cross-chain minting, fractionalization, and transfers. By utilizing Analog GMP, Pixelport ensures that users can interact with NFTs across any blockchain in a liquid, secure, and cost-efficient manner.

At the core of Pixelport’s offering is its turnkey software development kit (SDK) and application programming interface (API), which provide developers with powerful tools to expand NFT functionality. These tools enable users to mint NFTs that operate seamlessly across chains, add multi-chain compatibility to existing NFTs, fractionalize NFTs to enhance liquidity and accessibility, and securely bridge NFTs between blockchains.

These functionalities are set to evolve the use of NFTs beyond their original purpose as collectible digital art. With Pixelport’s technology, new use cases in industries like real estate, gaming, and decentralized governance are becoming feasible.

The testnet launch is designed to serve a diverse range of users.Developers seeking to integrate cross-chain capabilities into their decentralized applications will benefit from the platform’s robust SDK and API. Artists and creators, meanwhile, can use Pixelport to expand their audience and market reach by accessing multiple blockchains through a single platform. Additionally, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, DAOs, and companies exploring tokenized assets will find Pixelport’s technology invaluable for creating and managing fractionalized and interoperable NFTs.

Pixelport Unveils Testnet Activities And Incentives Program

With its testnet now live, Pixelport invites users to explore its capabilities through an engaging quests program accompanied by a comprehensive incentives plan.

Participants can begin by creating multi-chain NFT collections. For example, users can deploy a Pixelport NFT collection across multiple blockchains, including Binance and Ethereum. Additionally, they have the option to integrate existing NFT collections, converting and deploying them to Pixelport’s multi-chain platform on networks like Ethereum or Binance. Completing these tasks will reward participants with 150 Pixel Points (PP), Pixelport’s incentivization system.

In order to further enhance the cross-chain experience, users can bridge NFTs between different blockchains, improving their interoperability. Other activities include deploying collections to additional blockchains, such as Arbitrum, and creating and minting new NFTs on any supported network. Engaging in these activities will yield participants 100 PP in rewards, fostering exploration and interaction with Pixelport’s cross-chain capabilities.

Pixelport has also launched a collaborative quest, Pixelport x Analog Quest, where participants can complete joint challenges from both Pixelport and Analog to earn extra Analog Testnet Points (ATP). Partner-based activities are also a highlight—users can collaborate with platforms like Rarible and Pudgy to deploy and manage NFT collections on Pixelport. Such activities offer exclusive incentives and early access benefits, further enriching the user experience.

PP are redeemable for future rewards. Engaging in partner-based quests additionally qualifies users for Pixelport airdrop allocations, offering early access to premium features and benefits as the platform transitions to its mainnet. Benefits also include extra ANLOG token allocations for OG Pixelport NFT holders. However, these tasks are time-sensitive and will only be available until Analog’s Testnet Snapshot. Additionally, staking Pixelport NFTs allows users to earn ANLOG rewards, enhancing the long-term potential of their holdings.

Pixelport is an application designed to simplify how users create, manage, and trade NFTs across blockchains. By providing a seamless solution for cross-chain minting, fractionalization, and transfers, Pixelport is addressing challenges like liquidity fragmentation and limited interoperability. The platform is redefining the possibilities for non-fungible tokens, making them more accessible, secure, and adaptable to emerging use cases.

