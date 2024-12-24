Analog Activates Mainnet, Plans To Unveil Core Functions Ahead Of TGE

In Brief Analog launches its mainnet, with plans to introduce the Nominated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, cross-chain messaging, cross-chain data queries, and other functionalities ahead of the TGE.

Layer 0 cross-chain communication protocol and Web3 data provider Analog announced that it has launched its mainnet, which is now live and producing blocks. This marks a notable step, providing developers with a reliable foundation for building multi-chain applications.

In its initial phase, the mainnet operates as a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) network, laying the groundwork for future updates that will introduce key functionalities ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE). These upcoming features include a Nominated Proof of Stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism, cross-chain messaging, cross-chain data queries, and more.

The mainnet aims to offer decentralized and interoperable solutions for developers, protocols, and users. Analog positions itself as a platform for interoperability, delivering a unified tech stack for building cross-chain applications. With full smart contract execution across chains, developers will be able to create advanced applications that respond to events within the multi-chain ecosystem.

With more than 50 projects already building or committed to building on Analog, the ecosystem is expanding quickly. These projects span various sectors, demonstrating the ease of integrating with Analog’s tools and the potential for growth across different industries. Notable projects currently being developed with Analog include StationX, Parami Protocol, Frax Finance, XYO, and Vemo Network.

Analog’s Testnet Drives Over 12M Website Visits And 345,000 Participating Accounts

Analog serves as a secure, all-in-one interoperability hub for multi-chain and cross-chain solutions. It enables developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) that operate smoothly across different blockchains. As a chain-agnostic protocol, Analog is well-positioned to simplify the multi-chain experience, allowing dApps and users to easily expand to new blockchain networks.

The platform launched its testnet in the first quarter of 2024, with the campaign proving highly successful. It attracted more than 12 million website visits and garnered over 345,000 participating accounts. Within the Analog Watch platform, users have registered over 290,000 smart contracts and generated more than 1.9 million data sets across supported chains. Additionally, over 42,000 users have completed Proof of Humanity (PoH) verification, with that number expected to increase significantly by the TGE.

