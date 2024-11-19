Ozean And Nexade Partner To Bring SME Invoice Financing To On-Chain

In Brief Ozean has partnered with Nexade to integrate its capabilities into the ecosystem and provide up to $100 million in invoice financing opportunities.

Real-World Asset (RWA) yield-focused blockchain Ozean, developed by Clearpool, has announced a strategic partnership with Nexade, an RWA protocol that bridges blockchain technology with trade finance. As part of this collaboration, Nexade will integrate its capabilities with the Ozean ecosystem, aiming to provide up to $100 million in invoice financing opportunities.

“As we expand Ozean’s capabilities, partnering with Nexade represents a powerful step toward realizing the potential of RWA yield in DeFi,” said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO and Co-founder of Clearpool, to Mpost. “By bringing traditional assets on-chain, we’re able to offer investors access to high-quality opportunities like SME invoice financing, bridging DeFi and the real economy,” he added.

Nexade, a subsidiary of Incomlend, operates as part of a global invoice financing marketplace that provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to flexible working capital solutions backed by leading institutional investors. It is supported by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia) and has facilitated over $1 billion in financing across 50 countries and more than 20 industries.

The integration with Nexade will empower SMEs to address cash flow challenges caused by delayed payments by leveraging RWAs and the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi). This approach brings efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to financing by transitioning these processes onto blockchain.

Hex Trust, collaborating with Clearpool to launch Ozean, is playing a pivotal role in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi. With more than $5 billion in assets under custody and a client base of 270+ institutional entities, it simplifies Web3 access for traditional investors, including family offices and investment funds. Through this partnership, Hex Trust facilitates participation in Ozean’s ecosystem, offering opportunities such as invoice financing on Nexade and supporting the transition of TradFi capital on-chain.

New Partnership Enables Users To Automatically Earn On-Chain Yields

Ozean is introducing innovation to DeFi by integrating RWAs in a compliant and accessible manner, enabling users to earn native on-chain yields automatically. Built on a permissionless Ethereum Layer 2 within the Optimism Superchain, it incorporates an optional compliance layer to support interoperability among permissioned protocols. This ecosystem is designed to enhance the utility of RWAs by enabling their trading, use as collateral, and seamless integration into DeFi.

Clearpool has originated over $640 million of loans to leading institutions, including the Wall Street giant, Jane Street, Together with Nexade and Hex Trust’s expertise, the partnership facilitates the advancement of DeFi, where TradFi assets meet blockchain’s speed and transparency, ultimately bringing SMEs and investors closer to a seamlessly integrated financial ecosystem.

