Hex Trust And MANTRA Chain Partner To Provide Custody And Staking Services For RWAs

In Brief Hex Trust has partnered with MANTRA Chain to provide its institutional clients with secure custody and staking services for MANTRA’s OM token through its custody platform.

Digital asset provider Hex Trust announced a partnership with MANTRA Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain developed for specific use cases. Through this collaboration, Hex Trust will offer its institutional clients secure custody and staking services for MANTRA’s native OM token via its advanced custody platform.

Hex Trust is one of the first validators working to secure the MANTRA network. This collaboration allows clients to securely hold and stake their OM tokens and participate in MANTRA governance directly from Hex Trust’s cold storage wallets. The integration follows Hex Trust’s involvement in MANTRA’s recent $11 million funding round, led by Shorooq Partners.

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) represents a notable growth area for the blockchain industry, with an anticipated market size that could reach trillions of dollars. In concept, any asset of value can be tokenized and transferred onto a blockchain, and experts anticipate that major traditional finance firms will begin engaging in the digital asset space to explore these tokenization opportunities.

In order to support the rapidly expanding market of tokenized assets, MANTRA offers a permissionless blockchain for the tokenization and trading of RWAs, all while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. With the successful launch of its mainnet, MANTRA Chain has reached a milestone in its goal to become a leading platform for compliant on-chain real-world asset management.

Earlier this year, the project announced one of its largest initiatives—tokenizing $500 million worth of assets from MAG Group, a Dubai-based real estate developer. The first phase will include the Keturah Reserve, a residential project in Meydan, Dubai, along with a $75 million property at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Creekside development, part of the Keturah Resort.

Hex Trust Joins Forces With Clearpool To Launch Blockchain For RWA Yield

Founded in 2018, Hex Trust provides regulated digital asset custody, staking, and market services to institutions, including builders, investors, and service providers. The company offers a secure and fully integrated suite of services backed by proprietary infrastructure, ensuring access to comprehensive and regulated solutions for its clients.

Recently, Hex Trust partnered with the decentralized finance (DeFi) credit protocol Clearpool to launch Ozean, a blockchain focused on RWA yield, supported by the Optimism network. The collaboration aims to position Ozean as a leading blockchain for leveraging DeFi to unlock the potential of RWAs, with the CPOOL token serving as its foundational asset.

