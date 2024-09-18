Owlto Finance And Binance Web3 Wallet Launch Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

In Brief Owlto Finance has initiated a new campaign in with Binance Web3 Wallet, offering future Owlto tokens valued at $300,000 USDC as rewards.

Cross-chain interoperability protocol Owlto Finance announced an airdrop campaign in collaboration with the Binance Web3 Wallet. Participants have the opportunity to win a share of a prize pool of future Owlto tokens valued at up to $300,000 USDC. The campaign is currently active and will conclude at 15:59 UTC on October 2nd.

Users should utilize the multi-party computation (MPC) address of the Binance Web3 Wallet and ensure they hold enough ETH or BNB to cover gas fees to be eligible for participation. Supported Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks for the activity, including Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and others.

In order to join the campaign, users are required to connect their Binance Web3 Wallet to Owlto Finance and bridge at least 0.0015 ETH, 0.01 BNB, or 5 USDC in a single transaction. This will enable an even distribution of the reward pool across supported EVM networks.

New users of Binance Web3 Wallet can withdraw funds from cryptocurrency exchange Binance or use Owlto Financ’s “Send to another address” function to bridge assets to a newly created MPC address.

The bridging process will earn participants Owlto points, which are a key factor in future Owlto Finance airdrops. Accumulating more points through additional bridging may lead to larger airdrops in the future.

Don't miss out on an exclusive 300K USDC prize pool in Owlto tokens!



Bridge assets with @Owlto_Finance via your #BinanceWeb3Wallet to claim your share of the rewards.



Join now ⤵️ — Binance Web3 (@Web3WithBinance) September 18, 2024

The Latest Upgrades on Owlto Finance. Supporting DEX Aggregator Function

Owlto Finance is a cross-rollup module built on the Ethereum Layer 2 rollup solution, providing efficient, cost-effective, and reliable transaction processing. Its high performance and compatibility make it well-suited for various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, including non-fungible token (NFT) markets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), cross-chain asset transfers, gaming, and the metaverse.

Recently, the platform has been updated to be compatible with Dex Aggregator, enabling it to offer both cross-chain and transaction services simultaneously. Users can now access its Swap function for free, trading over 15,000 pairs across multiple networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Base, and Polygon.

