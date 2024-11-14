Orderly Network Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds For Enhanced Security And Reliable Market Data

In Brief Orderly Network integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Arbitrum, enabling its ecosystem to access secure, high-quality market data for the ORDER token.

Cloud-based liquidity infrastructure provider Orderly Network announced that it has integrated with Chainlink Price Feeds on the Arbitrum mainnet. This development enables the Orderly ecosystem to access secure, high-quality market data for its ORDER token. Known for its liquidity services and decentralized exchange (DEX) infrastructure, Orderly Network handles daily trading volumes exceeding $84 million. The choice to collaborate with Chainlink reflects the latter’s strong track record for reliability and industry-standard data infrastructure.

Through this integration, Orderly Network can access premium market data seamlessly and securely, enhancing the utility of the ORDER token while strengthening the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape on Arbitrum. Projects already using ORDER, such as Beefy Finance, Jones DAO, and Silo Finance, benefit from this reliable on-chain data, which promotes both sustainable ecosystem growth and the development of new decentralized applications.

As a leading provider in connecting off-chain data to blockchain networks, Chainlink is widely acknowledged as the industry standard for decentralized oracles. Its Price Feeds are designed to ensure data accuracy and reliability, even under high demand.

By aggregating data from premium sources, Chainlink Price Feeds provide accurate market information. Additionally, the network consists of independently operated, security-tested nodes, which uphold reliability even during network congestion, minimizing the risks of a single point of failure. Real-time monitoring tools enable Orderly Network and its users to verify the data underpinning the ecosystem.

Orderly Network is dedicated to developing a unified trading ecosystem that prioritizes scalability. Its orderbook-based model supports smooth perpetual futures trading, integrating liquidity across both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM blockchains within a shared orderbook. Its white-label DEX infrastructure also empowers developers to build on its liquidity framework, focusing on enhancing user trading experiences.

Integrating Chainlink Price Feeds aligns with Orderly’s goal of providing reliable data to projects leveraging ORDER. Since blockchains typically lack access to real-world data, a strong oracle network is essential to deliver secure, high-quality market information. By meeting this requirement, Chainlink supports Orderly Network’s expansion within the Arbitrum DeFi ecosystem, helping to solidify ORDER’s role across DeFi applications.

Orderly Network Expands To Sei To Support Institutional-Grade Perpetuals Trading Platforms

Orderly Network, a cloud-based liquidity infrastructure provider, is reshaping the DeFi landscape by integrating cross-chain trading into a unified, shared orderbook through its Orderly Chain. This infrastructure offers a streamlined liquidity model that enhances trading efficiency, provides access to deeper liquidity with narrower spreads, and enables developers, traders, and exchanges to access a network of over 50 markets through a single platform.

Recently, Orderly Network announced its expansion to Sei, a blockchain that operates the first parallelized EVM environment, combining features from both Solana and Ethereum architectures. This expansion allows Sei developers to create on-chain platforms for perpetual trading, taking advantage of Orderly Network’s advanced infrastructure and liquidity capabilities.

