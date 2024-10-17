Orderly Network Unveils Omnichain Orderbook On Solana, Facilitating Limitless Trading

In Brief Orderly Network expands to Solana following the launch of its omnichain vault, which enables users to trade perpetual contracts through a unified orderbook.

Web3 liquidity layer, Orderly Network announced its expansion to Solana network, following the launch of its omnichain vault on Solana blockchain, which enabled both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM users to trade perpetual contracts through a unified orderbook.

“We’re excited to see Orderly take its place as the first trading solution in DeFi to unite on-chain perpetual trading for both EVM and non-EVM users in the same shared orderbook,” said Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “This aligns with our protocol’s mission: Orderly Unity. We are committed to unifying liquidity across all chains and creating an environment where trade knows no boundaries,” he added.

Orderly Network’s “Orderly Unity” solution is focused on unifying liquidity across various blockchains, with Solana becoming the latest network to offer an omnichain trading experience for users.

Traders on Solana can now deposit assets into Orderly and trade with participants on other Orderly-supported networks, all from the same orderbook, without moving their funds off the Solana network. The integration is currently live on testnet, with a full mainnet launch planned for November.

By deploying asset vaults on different blockchains and executing trades on the Orderly Chain, this setup enables cross-network trading and improved capital efficiency. The result is a user-centric approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) expansion, positioning Orderly as an innovator in the space.

Solana Integration Supports Orderly Unity’s Mission To Create Omnichain DeFi Ecosystem

Orderly Network streamlines cross-chain trading through its Orderly Chain and a unified shared orderbook, improving trading efficiency, delivering deeper liquidity, and ensuring tighter spreads. With access to over 50 markets, the platform provides a seamless trading environment for developers, traders, and exchanges within an integrated ecosystem.

By focusing on building omnichain trading infrastructure with ready-to-use liquidity, Orderly is already operational on major blockchains, including Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, Optimism, Polygon, and now Solana. This expansion enhances market accessibility for popular assets like memecoins. Orderly’s unified trading infrastructure ensures strong liquidity across all these blockchains, offering better trading opportunities for users across over 50 markets.

“Solana is renowned for its high throughput, low latency, and cost-effective transactions, making it an ideal network for the next phase of Orderly’s omnichain expansion,” said Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “By deploying our omnichain vault on Solana, we are bringing a seamless perpetuals trading experience to Solana’s vibrant ecosystem of traders, builders, and dApps. This expansion is the first in the space to offer perpetuals to both EVM and non-EVM users within one unified orderbook, supporting our Orderly Unity mission of creating a truly omnichain DeFi ecosystem,” he concluded.

