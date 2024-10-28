Orderly Network Expands To Sei Ecosystem To Support Institutional-Grade Perpetuals Trading Platforms

In Brief Orderly Network expands to Sei, allowing developers to create on-chain perpetuals trading platforms that leverage Orderly’s infrastructure and liquidity.

Web3 liquidity platform Orderly Network announced its expansion to Sei, the first parallelized Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) blockchain that integrates key elements of both Solana and Ethereum architectures. This expansion will allow Sei developers to create on-chain perpetuals trading platforms that leverage Orderly’s advanced infrastructure and liquidity capabilities.

Orderly Network’s integration of its trading infrastructure and liquidity layer with Sei aims to enable native teams on Sei to launch institutional-grade perpetual futures trading solutions. Using Orderly’s white-label perpetuals technology, Sei developers can efficiently build futures trading platforms backed by bootstrapped liquidity.

This expansion not only broadens Orderly’s reach but also connects the Sei community to a trading network that utilizes a shared orderbook and resilient infrastructure. Sei traders can now participate in a shared orderbook with EVM-based traders from other popular blockchains such as Arbitrum and Polygon.

Furthermore, Orderly’s innovations, such as a shared orderbook and deep liquidity access, allow developers to focus on enhancing the user interface while benefiting from its advanced perpetuals trading infrastructure.

As the first parallelized EVM, Sei combines Solana’s performance with Ethereum’s compatibility, forming a scalable network with 380-millisecond transaction finality and a throughput capacity exceeding 12,500 transactions per second, ideally suited for hosting high-volume trading solutions like perpetual futures markets.

Orderly’s Expansion To Support Developers, Introducing New Assets And Use Cases To Sei

The project will offer continuous support to developers building trading solutions on Sei using its infrastructure, empowering Sei’s expanding community to access native perpetuals platforms that leverage the network’s high speed and low-fee advantages. By connecting its liquidity layer and backend services with Sei, Orderly provides a foundational tool for developers, expanding the range of assets and trading use cases on the Sei network.

Orderly’s integration with Sei also allows ecosystem teams to create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other trading platforms with access to deep liquidity and resilient infrastructure. This integration will help shorten development timelines and support a new wave of spot and perpetuals DEXs designed to maximize Sei’s high transaction throughput and low latency.

Orderly Network operates as a cloud-based liquidity infrastructure designed to advance Web3 trading capabilities. Built with omnichain architecture, Orderly facilitates deep liquidity for a wide range of assets across multiple blockchains. Focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), it supports both traders and developers.

Recently, it expanded to the Solana network, launching an omnichain vault that allows both EVM and non-EVM users to trade perpetual contracts via a unified orderbook on Solana.

