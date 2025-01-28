en en
News Report Technology
January 28, 2025

Orbs Integrates Liquidity Hub With SwapX On Sonic, Enhancing DEX Trading

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 28, 2025 at 5:00 am Updated: January 28, 2025 at 3:51 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 28, 2025 at 5:00 am

In Brief

Orbs has integrated its Liquidity Hub with SwapX to enhance the trading experience by offering users access to deeper liquidity pools and advanced trading functionalities.

Orbs Integrates Liquidity Hub With SwapX On Sonic, Enhancing DEX Trading

Layer 3 solution designed for advanced on-chain trading, Orbs announced the integration of its Liquidity Hub with SwapX, a concentrated liquidity automated market maker (CLAMM) operating on the Sonic Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain. This integration aims to improve the trading experience on SwapX by providing users with access to deeper liquidity pools and enhanced trading functionalities. 

“We’ve been collaborating with SwapX for over a year, and I’m absolutely thrilled to see our partnership come to life,” said Ran Hammer, Vice President of Business Development at Orbs, in a written statement. “Sonic is one of the most innovative and promising new chains in the space, and with Orbs L3 powering SwapX, we’re excited to witness its exponential growth and the groundbreaking advancements it will bring to DeFi,” he added.

Orbs’ Layer 3 technology powers Liquidity Hub, which enhances decentralized exchange (DEX) trading by aggregating liquidity from both on-chain and off-chain sources. For SwapX users, this integration provides access to better execution prices, improved capital efficiency, and protection from issues such as miner extractable value (MEV).

This integration marks the first deployment of Liquidity Hub technology on Sonic, a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain capable of handling 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with sub-second finality. As Sonic’s ecosystem expands, Liquidity Hub helps position it as a leader in efficient and secure decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

SwapX Integrates Liquidity Hub, Marking Tenth Deployment Across Blockchain Ecosystems

Liquidity Hub by Orbs operates as a Layer 3 protocol, adding advanced features on top of traditional automated market maker (AMM) systems. It utilizes a unique combination of on-chain solver auctions and decentralized APIs to source liquidity. Third-party solvers compete to fill swap requests using both AMM liquidity and private inventory, ensuring optimal price discovery.

With decentralized APIs, Liquidity Hub enables professional traders and market makers to place bids, enhancing the liquidity pool and promoting competitive pricing. This composable system allows traders to benefit from improved swap execution while liquidity providers enjoy better capital utilization.

SwapX, Sonic’s leading decentralized exchange, uses a CLAMM to provide advanced liquidity management for providers and an exceptional user experience for traders. By integrating Orbs’ Liquidity Hub, SwapX can now tap into aggregated liquidity from external sources, offering traders a competitive advantage and reinforcing its position as Sonic’s top DEX.

The SwapX integration marks the tenth deployment of Liquidity Hub across various blockchain ecosystems. With increasing adoption on platforms like Quickswap and THENA, Orbs is setting new standards for DeFi efficiency and driving the integration of advanced trading technologies.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

