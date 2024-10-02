Orbs Liquidity Hub Integrates Magpie, Boosting Trade Execution And Liquidity Aggregation

In Brief Orbs has integrated the Magpie solver into its Liquidity Hub to improve trade execution and optimize liquidity aggregation.

Layer 3 network Orbs announced the integration of Magpie, the latest solver on its Liquidity Hub, which is aimed at improving trade execution and optimizing liquidity aggregation.

Magpie offers an API that can be utilized by other decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to take advantage of its cross-chain capabilities. This API includes endpoints that support various functions, such as generating quotes for on-chain and cross-chain swaps, selecting bridge types, and accessing liquidity sources.

Magpie will improve the capabilities of Liquidity Hub, a product designed to address inefficiencies such as slippage and higher trading costs caused by fragmented liquidity throughout various blockchain networks.

By integrating Magpie, the platform becomes part of an advanced on-chain solver auction system, where solvers compete to fulfill trade orders by sourcing liquidity from various avenues, including automated market maker (AMM) pools, cross-chain networks, as well as off-chain reserves. This ensures that trades are executed at the best prices, outperforming traditional decentralized exchange (DEX) and AMM models. Ultimately, Orbs Liquidity Hub improves its liquidity aggregation capabilities, enabling users to leverage the advantages from optimal pricing without requiring manual liquidity management.

How Does Liquidity Hub Operate?

Liquidity Hub functions as a Layer 3 meta-aggregator created by Orbs that offers an optimization layer above the AMM. It taps into external liquidity sources to offer better price quotes and lower price impact.

The Liquidity Hub achieves this by using different liquidity sources, including an on-chain solver auction, where third-party solvers vie to fulfill swaps by accessing on-chain liquidity, such as AMM pools or their private inventories. Additionally, it integrates decentralized orders via API that allows institutional and professional traders, such as market makers, to submit bids and compete for conducting swaps.

Orbs represents a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain for on-chain trading. Recently, the platform unveiled that Animoca Brands Japan has officially joined the Orbs ecosystem as a Guardian. In this capacity, it is set to operate a validator node on the Orbs network, playing a key role in maintaining the network’s stability and security.

