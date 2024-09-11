Orbs Announces Animoca Brands Japan As New Guardian Of Its Network

In Brief Orbs revealed that the Animoca Brands Japan joined its ecosystem as a Guardian and will operate a validator node on its network.

Layer 3 network Orbs revealed that the Japanese division of the global gaming and Web3 company Animoca Brands, Animoca Brands Japan, has joined its ecosystem as a Guardian. In this role, it will operate a validator node on the Orbs network, contributing to its overall stability and security.

Animoca Brands Japan, created to assist Japanese intellectual property and content holders such as prominent publishers, brands, educational institutions, sports organizations, and game developers, brings expertise and a broad network to the Orbs ecosystem.

It joins a distinguished group of Guardians responsible for ensuring the ongoing stability of the Orbs network. These Guardians play a crucial role in the network’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, forming the backbone of Orbs’ technology. This participation provides decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms with decentralized backend solutions, offering scalable, efficient, and secure trading capabilities without the need for centralized infrastructure.

Additionally, Orbs Guardians play a vital role in maintaining the efficiency and stability of Orbs’ core protocols. These include dTWAP and dLIMIT, which provide advanced trading order solutions, the Liquidity Hub, which aggregates liquidity for decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and the Perpetual Hub, a comprehensive platform for decentralized perpetuals trading. By supporting these key systems, the Guardians help ensure smooth and reliable operations.

These protocols provide DeFi platforms with centralized finance (CeFi)-level execution capabilities and are integrated with notable projects such as PancakeSwap, Sushiswap, QuickSwap, and SpookySwap. Notably, the Liquidity Hub protocol has become the industry standard for delivering superior DEX pricing.

The addition of Animoca Brands Japan enhances Orbs’ liquidity solutions, which are now integrated with multiple Layer 2 networks and protocols. As a Guardian, Animoca Brands Japan will support the operation of Orbs’ protocols, which are frequently utilized by traders, third-party solvers competing to execute swaps using on-chain liquidity, and professional market participants like market makers. This collaboration will also contribute to expanding awareness of Orbs’ technology across Asia while fostering the growth of its broader ecosystem.

Orbs Integrates dLIMIT And DCA Protocols Into Sushi, Enhancing Trading Capabilities

Orbs operates as a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain designed to enhance on-chain trading capabilities. By leveraging a PoS consensus, it serves as an additional execution layer, enabling more advanced logic and processes beyond the typical functions of smart contracts.

Recently, Orbs announced the integration of its dLIMIT and DCA protocols into the multi-chain DEX Sushi. This integration brings advanced trading tools to the Sushi platform, offering traders improved functionality aimed at enhancing their trading experience.

