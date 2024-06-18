Animoca Brands Launches NFT Launchpad SORAH In Japan, Offering Users ‘SORAH Membership NFT’ Free Mint Opportunity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Animoca Brands Japan introduced NFT Launchpad SORAH that will offer NFT projects support in sales and marketing.

Subsidiary of the game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands, Animoca Brands Japan launched non-fungible token (NFT) Launchpad SORAH.

SORAH will offer NFT projects support in sales and marketing. It facilitates initial sales via its launchpad and enables secondary trading among users. Notably, secondary trading will become accessible on our marketplace during the summer.

The initial lineup of products featured on the platform includes the ‘San FranTokyo Visions’ collection of NFT profile pictures, the ‘Captain Tsubasa Team Collection,’ and the ‘SHIBUYA109 FASHION COLLECTION’, with the two latter serving as avatars for the Sandbox platform.

The San FranTokyo Visions consists of fifty items, with a price of 0.085 ETH per NFT, designed to serve as PFPs, embodying the identity of San FranTokyo within the city. The Captain Tsubasa Team includes a hundred items priced at 60 MATIC, featuring images with special football-themed animations. The SHIBUYA109 FASHION offers one hundred items at the same cost. Holders of these NFTs have the option to utilize the assets to participate in fashion-focused games and explore various content on The Sandbox metaverse.

SORAH Launchpad Offers Exclusive Membership Benefits With ‘SORAH Membership NFT’

Furthermore, the launchpad intends to distribute the “SORAH Membership NFT” as a membership card, offering users benefits such as priority access to NFTs as well as participation in a dedicated Discord community. Users who purchase any NFTs until July 31st will be granted an opportunity to participate in the free mint of “SORAH Membership NFT.”

Animoca Brands specializes in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification, focusing on promoting digital property rights and supporting the growth of the open metaverse.

Recently, Animoca Brands strategically invested in CARV, a modular data layer for gaming and AI, and assumed the role of operator for CARV’s Tier 6 verifier nodes. This move supports CARV’s efforts to decentralize its data layer infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson