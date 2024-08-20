Sushi Integrates Orbs’ dLIMIT And DCA Protocols Into Its Multi-Chain DEX

In Brief Orbs announced the addition of its dLIMIT and DCA protocols into Sushi, enabling traders to use tools that enhance their trading experience.

Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure provider Orbs announced the addition of its dLIMIT and DCA protocols into the multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) Sushi. This integration introduces these technologies to Sushi, enabling traders to utilize tools that are aimed at enhancing their trading experience.

Orbs facilitates optimized trading through aggregated liquidity, sophisticated trading orders, as well as on-chain derivatives. It improves the functionality of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM smart contracts, all while keeping liquidity on the existing blockchain.

This latest integration enables individuals to access order types, encompassing the option to distribute their orders over time, independent of the present market price. This method is crafted to help minimize risk by eliminating the challenges associated with market timing.

dLIMIT functions as a decentralized protocol that helps traders place limit orders on-chain. With limit orders, individuals have an option to indicate the exact price at which they are interested to purchase or vend a token, and the order will only be executed when the market reaches that price. Additionally, users can select options, such as +1%, +5%, or +10% above their target price, and they can set an expiry date for their orders. While using the Limit swap feature on Sushi, individuals are offered a straightforward interface and an order history tab to track both past and current open orders. Trades are conducted exclusively in cases when the market price matches or exceeds the predetermined limit price. dLIMIT also considers ongoing market conditions, prices, as well as gas fees.

Sushi has also integrated Orbs’ DCA protocol, which enables users to use a popular algorithmic trading strategy that relies on time-weighted average price orders. When placing a DCA order on Sushi, users have an option to define the trade frequency and the amount of trades they are interested in executing.

The introduction of Limit and DCA orders enables Sushi users to customize their swaps based on their specific strategies. With such tools, traders can implement dollar cost averaging (DCA) to build a position in a desired asset or set limit orders that execute trades exclusively in cases when the market meets their price range.

Sushi operates across over 35 blockchains and features SushiXSwap, a cross-chain swap function that enables seamless swaps across 15 blockchains. Through the platform, users can engage in swaps, offer liquidity, and access cutting-edge trading and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions to advance their trading experience.

Sushi’s integration of dLIMIT and DCA follows similar implementations by other EVM-based DEXs such as PancakeSwap, QuickSwap, and Thena.

