July 15, 2024

PancakeSwap Unveils Third Quarter Roadmap, Including New DEX Launch And Cross-Chain veCAKE Expansion

Published: July 15, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 15, 2024

In Brief

PancakeSwap outlined its plans for Q3, which include launching the V4 version, introducing a new trading venue for its DEX, and more.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap revealed its roadmap for the third quarter of 2024.

According to a recent announcement on social media platform X, PancakeSwap has outlined its plans for Q3, which include launching the V4 version, introducing a new trading venue for its decentralized exchange, launching the Web3 quest platform, and expanding the veCAKE cross-chain. Additionally, PancakeSwap aims to expand its gaming marketplace, implement a UX and UI revamp, and introduce a dual trading rewards program.

The exchange has also announced the appointment of a new Head Chef and scheduled an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session to discuss upcoming plans at 13:00 UTC on July 18th. One fortunate participant will have the opportunity to win a PancakeSwap Bucket Hat. Users are encouraged to submit their questions using the attached form provided in the announcement.

In previous quarters, PancakeSwap has successfully implemented several notable advancements, including the introduction of cross-chain veCAKE on Ethereum and Arbitrum, veCAKE gauges for opBNB, Arbitrum AI prediction, ZKsync gasless swaps, a 450,000 Arbitrum grant, and various other initiatives.

PancakeSwap Exceeds $10B In Trading Volume On Ethereum

It is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed for cryptocurrency trading, lottery participation, governance voting, as well as allowing users to earn rewards through staking and farming. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform prioritizes speedy and cost-efficient transactions, aiming to minimize fees for its users.

In the last 30 days, the exchange has recorded over 4.4 million users and facilitated more than 33 million trades. As of the latest update, PancakeSwap’s total value locked (TVL) exceeds $1.9 billion, as reported on the exchange’s website. Recently, it has also surpassed $10 billion in trading volume on the Ethereum network.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

