Orbitt Staking Goes Live With Nearly $2M In ORBT Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Orbitt has introduced a staking program with $2 million in rewards for participants, allowing ORBT stakers to earn passive income while benefiting from the buyback mechanism.

Solana network hub Orbitt announced that it has introduced a staking program offering nearly $2 million in rewards for participants. This initiative enables ORBT stakers to earn passive income while benefiting from Orbitt’s novel buyback mechanism.

“Staking is more than just a rewards mechanism: it’s a cornerstone of Orbitt’s vision for a thriving, community-driven ecosystem,” said Artur Guliński, Co-Founder of Orbitt, to MPost. “By integrating innovative features like our buyback mechanism and Orbitt PAD access, we’re not only delivering value to ORBT holders but also driving sustainable growth for the entire Solana network. This program represents our commitment to aligning long-term incentives with the success of our community and the projects we support,” he added.

Set to launch on December 3rd, the Orbitt staking program introduces incentives for community members who stake their ORBT tokens. This initiative not only encourages growth and value creation for participants but also enhances the practical utility of the ORBT token within the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, stakers will gain access to exclusive benefits, including eligibility to participate in Orbitt PAD. This platform focuses on supporting new projects that have undergone rigorous vetting, providing them with comprehensive marketing and development resources. Top-performing projects may also qualify for direct investment from Orbitt of up to $100,000, improving their chances for a successful market entry.

In order to support the staking program, more than 5 million ORBT tokens—equivalent to 25% of the total supply—have been allocated to Orbitt’s buyback wallet. These tokens are actively replenished through Orbitt’s buyback mechanism. Revenue generated from Orbitt MM Volume Booster services is used to purchase ORBT tokens from the market, ensuring a continuous supply of rewards for stakers.

The staking program offers a tiered reward system based on staking duration. Participants who stake their tokens for 30 days can earn rewards at a 2x rate, increasing to 3x for 90 days and 4x for 180 days, incentivizing longer-term engagement.

Rewards for the program are distributed through an optimized revenue-sharing model. Whenever a project purchases a Volume Boosting package from Orbitt MM, an automatic buyback of ORBT tokens is triggered. This mechanism sustains demand for the token in the open market.

An Overview Of Orbitt

It is built on the Solana blockchain and is aimed at delivering innovative tools and services for cryptocurrency projects, investors, and developers. Key components of the ecosystem include Orbitt MM, a tool designed to enhance trading volume, Orbitt PRO, an AI-powered Chrome Extension offering advanced charting and analysis features, and the upcoming Orbitt PAD, a launchpad dedicated to supporting well-vetted, high-potential projects with solid business models and monetization strategies. Central to the ecosystem is the ORBT token, which drives its operations through strategic buybacks, staking rewards, and a focus on promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the cryptocurrency sector.

Orbitt’s staking program follows the expansion of its MM service to support platforms such as Pump.fun, Meteora, and Raydium. The Orbitt MM tool now plays a role in boosting the trading volume and visibility of Pump.Fun token launches, helping to increase the likelihood of project success.

As the Orbitt ecosystem continues to evolve, the ORBT token will play an increasingly important role in powering new products, providing access to Orbitt PAD, and rewarding community members through a staking program. This staking initiative is the first step in a series of measures aimed at expanding the use cases of the ORBT token while fostering greater engagement within the community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson