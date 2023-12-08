dotData Launches dotData Insight to Power Business Intelligence with Generative AI

Silicon valley based machine learning startup dotData introduced its new platform – dotData Insight, which uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to help businesses discover valuable insights from their data.

The platform combines two main components: dotData’s AI-driven signal discovery engine and generative AI.

Using traditional reporting tools for advanced signal discovery has drawbacks, leading to a slow and repetitive process. In a step-by-step approach, a business user and analyst work together to test hypotheses—like whether price increases drive client churn. The cycle repeats until a valid business signal is found.

“The generative AI part is there to provide two benefits – first, it helps users understand data that is related to any given business signal by using generative AI to describe charts that are generated,” Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData told Metaverse Post.

“More importantly, dotData can also use a combination of client-defined dictionaries and the wealth of global knowledge accessible to generative AI language models to use the identified signals to ideate hypotheses about what could be causing the signal,” Fujimaki added.

According to the company, the signal discovery engine explores millions of potential data signals without requiring users to create custom reports or use complex coding, while generative AI assists in turning these discovered patterns into actionable business hypotheses.

Overcoming Traditional BI System Shortcomings

dotData Insight can analyze various types of data, including text with rich business contexts and convert it into user-friendly labels. By combining structured and unstructured data, the platform reveals hidden information.

Moreover, the platform aims to provide an easy-to-use interface for data analysts and business intelligence professionals to uncover insights without extensive reliance on experts or data scientists.

“dotData’s signal discover process is based on the same core technology we use in our Feature Factory platform that is aimed at the data science community. Its ability to explore tens of thousands of possible combinations of data across related tables and columns of data makes it unique in the market – since very little prep work is required,” dotData’s Ryohei Fujimaki told Metaverse Post.

“With traditional statistical analysis of this type, a flat table would have to be created to then feed into ML algorithms. That process is very slow, time-consuming and requires expert knowledge – dotData does all this automatically,” he added.

The platform includes visual dashboards for tracking key metrics and allows users to export their findings for easy sharing. The incorporation of generative AI is expected to significantly reduce the time spent by analysts on identifying valuable hypotheses related to business opportunities and challenges.

“It saves a ton of time and frustration by reducing the amount of time spent building one-off ad-hoc reports only to be told that it has no value or that the original hypothesis being tested is not valid. By eliminating the back-and-forth of discovering patterns, we save the company time, and money and help them make better decisions faster,” dotData’s Ryohei Fujimaki told Metaverse Post.

Moreover, the company not only addresses current challenges but also charts a course towards a future where data-driven digital transformation is accessible and impactful for all.

