Orderly Network Advances Web3 Trading With New AI Bounty Program Powered By Google Cloud And Empyreal

In Brief Orderly Network announced a bounty program to incentivize developers to create AI agents for autonomous trading on its network.

Web3 liquidity layer, Orderly Network announced a bounty program in collaboration with Google Cloud and Empyreal. This initiative aims to incentivize developers to create AI agents for autonomous trading on its network.

The program is part of Orderly Network’s objective to build the first on-chain derivatives platform designed to accommodate AI agents. By encouraging independent developers to create these agents, it seeks to enable automated transactions utilizing the latest advancements in AI and Web3 technology.

“It’s been a year since Orderly Network and Google Cloud began their collaboration, focused on driving the mainstream adoption of DeFi,” said Arjun Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Orderly Network, in a written statement. “Looking ahead, we believe that AI innovation will be pivotal in revolutionizing on-chain trading. Orderly’s bounty program empowers AI developers to create groundbreaking tools that will redefine the on-chain experience. This initiative invites both Web2 and Web3 developers to build autonomous agents utilizing diverse data sources, bridging the gap between today’s potential and the future of DeFi,” he added.

Orderly Network and Its Prizes For Innovative AI Agents

Details about the bounty program will be announced at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on September 18-19. The program will begin shortly after and is anticipated to last several weeks. Developers who join the program and create and deploy AI agents on the Orderly Network will be eligible to compete for a share of the prize pool. Each agent will be assessed in two categories: highest profitability and most innovative predictor. Agents that meet the criteria can win prizes in both categories.

Initially, AI agents developed for use on Orderly Network are expected to be geared towards sophisticated traders and for developers seeking to create advanced trading applications. Over time, Orderly Network plans to support the creation of AI agents that will be accessible to intermediate traders, enabling participation in derivatives trading without requiring coding expertise.

Orderly Network utilizes Google Cloud technology to support its developer tools, aimed at simplifying entry into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The focus is on enhancing off-chain components of DeFi infrastructure, particularly addressing challenges related to self-custody and transparency.

The upcoming AI bounty program marks the next phase of this partnership. By leveraging Google Cloud’s expertise in Web3 and advanced AI technologies, the initiative seeks to attract Web2 developers, with the transition to Web3 development being made easy by campaign partner Empyreal, who is providing their SDK.

