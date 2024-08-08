Optimism Rewards Ethereum Core Developers With Over 8.5M OP Through Retro Funding, Initiates Fifth Round

In Brief Optimism Collective allocated 8,519,578 OP tokens to core Ethereum developers via Retro Funding, rewarding Protocol Guild, Solidity, and more.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Optimism (OP) announced that its community, through the Optimism Collective, has allocated 8,519,578 OP tokens to core Ethereum developers via Retro Funding. The distribution includes rewards for various teams, such as Protocol Guild, Go Ethereum, Solidity, and the team behind the ERC-4337 account abstraction standard, among others.

Retro Funding acts as a key component of the Optimism Collective’s economic model, aimed at recognizing contributions and promoting engagement within the Superchain. By rewarding these contributions, Retro Funding helps increase the demand for blockspace on the Superchain. This, in turn, provides additional revenue for sequencers and supports the continuation of future Retro Funding rewards.

Recently, Optimism concluded the fourth phase of this initiative, allocating tokens to various projects such as Zora and Sound.xyz, Mode network, and Layer3. These projects then distributed the tokens within their respective communities.

✨8,519,578 ✨



is the number of OP that Optimism Collective has rewarded core Ethereum developers through Retro Funding so far.@ProtocolGuild, @go_ethereum, @solidity_lang @erc4337 and many more teams 🫡 pic.twitter.com/vcEhqakH4S — Optimism (@Optimism) August 8, 2024

Optimism To Initiate Retroactive Public Goods Funding 5 To Reward OP Stack Contributors

The upcoming Retroactive Public Goods Funding 5 initiative will focus on incentivizing contributors to the OP Stack. This includes those involved with core Ethereum infrastructure that supports the OP Stack, advancements in OP Stack research and development, and tools that enhance its accessibility and usability.

The initiative will allocate 8 million OP tokens to recognize the contributions of OP Stack supporters. The Foundation will determine the sizes for Retro Funding 4 and 5 and will propose the funding amounts for Retro Funding 6 and 7, which will be subject to approval by the Citizens’ House.

The registration period for this phase will be open from August 15th to August 29th. Following this, the application review process will occur from August 30th to September 13th. Voting is scheduled to begin in mid-September, with results and grant distributions starting on October 3rd.

The program recognizes contributions and impacts made from October 2023 to August 2024, focusing on Ethereum core contributors, OP Stack research and development, and OP Stack tooling.

