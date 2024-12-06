OpenAI Rolls Out Updated o1 Model And ChatGPT Pro Plan For Unlimited Access To Its Tools

In Brief OpenAI releases the updated o1 model and introduces ChatGPT Pro, a new monthly plan that offers scaled access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and more.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI announced that it has released an update to its o1 model and introduced ChatGPT Pro, a new monthly plan that provides scaled access to OpenAI’s top models and tools.

The updated o1 model is now out of preview in ChatGPT, offering faster, more powerful reasoning capabilities with improved performance in coding, math, and writing. The new o1 model also supports image uploads, enabling it to apply reasoning to visuals and provide more detailed and useful responses.

OpenAI’s o1 model is now more concise in its reasoning, resulting in quicker response times compared to the previous o1-preview version. Testing shows that o1 outperforms o1-preview, reducing major errors on complex real-world questions by 34%.

The updated OpenAI o1 system card builds on previous safety measures, detailing robustness evaluations, red teaming insights, and safety enhancements through the use of Instruction Hierarchy. It maintains a “medium” risk rating based on testing with an expanded set of evaluations, indicating it is safe for deployment.

ChatGPT Plus and Team users will have access to the new o1 model today via the model selector, replacing o1-preview. Enterprise and Education users will gain access in one week.

we just launched two things:



o1, the smartest model in the world. smarter, faster, and more features (eg multimodality) than o1-preview. live in chatgpt now, coming to api soon.



chatgpt pro. $200/month. unlimited usage and even-smarter mode for using o1. more benefits to come! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2024

ChatGPT Pro: Unlimited ChatGPT Usage And Smarter Mode For o1

ChatGPT Pro is a new plan designed to provide access to OpenAI’s top models and tools. It includes unlimited access to the advanced o1 model, as well as o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice. Additionally, it offers o1 Pro mode, a version of o1 that utilizes more computational power to deliver more accurate and insightful responses to complex problems. In the future, more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features are expected to be added to this plan.

ChatGPT Pro grants users access to a version of the most intelligent model that takes more time to generate the most reliable responses. External expert evaluations show that o1 Pro mode produces consistently accurate and comprehensive answers, particularly in fields like data science, programming, and case law analysis.

OpenAI is committed to advancing research and development in artificial general intelligence (AGI) and generative models, gaining widespread recognition for its chatbot technology, ChatGPT. Recently, it introduced Canvas, a new interface designed to enhance collaboration with ChatGPT on writing and coding tasks.

