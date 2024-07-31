OpenAI Introduces Advanced Voice Mode To ChatGPT Plus Users, Offering Real-Time Conversations

In Brief OpenAI rolled out its advanced Voice Mode to a group of ChatGPT Plus users, enabling the system to detect user emotions and respond to them.

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI unveiled the rollout of its advanced Voice Mode to a specific group of ChatGPT Plus users. This new feature intends to facilitate natural, real-time conversations, enabling individuals to interrupt as needed and allowing the system to define their emotions and respond to them.

Individuals chosen for this version will get an email with instructions as well as a notification in their mobile application. The firm intends to gradually include more users and aims to make the feature accessible to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers by fall. Additionally, video and screen sharing functionalities will be introduced at a later time.

OpenAI emphasized that since the initial release of the enhanced Voice Mode, it has focused on improving the safety and quality of voice conversations in preparation for expanding access to a broader user base. The voice capabilities of GPT-4o have been tested by over one hundred external evaluators in forty-five languages.

To ensure user privacy, the company has configured the model to converse exclusively with four preset voices and has implemented systems to prevent deviations from these voices. Additionally, guardrails have been put in place to deny requests for violent or copyrighted content. It intends to issue a comprehensive report on GPT-4o’s capabilities, limitations, and safety assessments in August.

We’re starting to roll out advanced Voice Mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. Advanced Voice Mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions. pic.twitter.com/64O94EhhXK — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 30, 2024

OpenAI Tests SearchGPT To Offer Users Quick Answers With Clear Sources

It is committed to advancing research and development in artificial general intelligence (AGI) and generative models and is widely recognized for its chatbot.

Recently, the company announced that it is testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype designed to offer users quick and relevant answers with clear sources. This feature was introduced to a small group of users for feedback, with plans to eventually integrate it into ChatGPT.

