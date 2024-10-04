OpenAI Rolls Out New ‘Canvas’ ChatGPT Interface For Working On Writing And Coding Projects

In Brief OpenAI released Canvas, a new interface created for improving collaboration with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects.

Canvas operates in a separate window, enabling users to work along with ChatGPT on their projects. This early beta version introduces a new collaborative approach that combines conversation with the process of creating and refining ideas.

The product includes features such as the ability to request in-line feedback. With Canvas, ChatGPT can gain a better understanding of the context and goals users are intending to achieve. Users can indicate particular sections to highlight areas of focus for ChatGPT. Like a copy editor or code reviewer, it will then provide in-line feedback and suggestions while considering the overall project.

Furthermore, Canvas enables users to directly edit the model’s output and select specific areas for targeted modifications. This feature empowers users to have greater control over their creative projects, enabling them to edit text or code directly.

In addition, Canvas offers a menu of shortcuts that users have an option to utilize to request ChatGPT to modify writing length, debug code, as well as perform other useful actions quickly. Users also can restore previous versions of their work utilizing the back button in Canvas. Moreover, for those engaged in research writing, users can leverage the search function within Canvas to improve their workflow.

OpenAI Enables Access To Canvas For ChatGPT Plus And Team Users Worldwide

Canvas was developed using GPT-4 and can be manually chosen in the model picker over the course of its beta stage. Presently, this new feature is available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users worldwide, with Enterprise and Edu users set to gain access next week. OpenAI also plans to make Canvas accessible to all ChatGPT Free users once it exits the beta stage.

Various consumer AI providers are moving towards editable workspaces as a practical application of generative AI. ChatGPT’s new interface shares similar features with Anthropic’s Artifacts, which rolled out in June, as well as the popular coding companion, Cursor. OpenAI is working to keep pace with competitor offerings while introducing entirely new capabilities in ChatGPT to expand its paid user base.

