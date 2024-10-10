Ola Completes Final Massive Verifier Season Snapshot Ahead Of TGE And Mainnet Launch

In Brief Ola announced the completion of Massive Verifier Seasons 1, 2, and 3, and now allows users to check their points and tokens.

Open-source hybrid ZK-Rollup, Ola, announced the successful completion of its Massive Verifier Seasons 1, 2, and 3 ahead of the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) and Ola Mainnet launch. Users can now check their points and tokens for the first two seasons. To access rewards, users can either use the eligibility checker or visit the Reward Center in the Massive application.

In order to recognize user contributions, Ola has allocated 1% and 2% of the total token supply for verifiers from Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

Since its open registration in March and official launch on April 1st, Ola Massive, Ola’s flagship mobile zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification application, has reached notable milestones. During Season 1, the Massive application became available for iOS, Android, Google Play, and Solana users, establishing a foundation with 200,000 verifiers. In Season 2, the network expanded further, with 223,130 new verifiers joining. A key update during this period was the introduction of a token eligibility checker, enabling users to view their token allocations and percentages.

Season 3, which began at the end of Q3, added new features to help users increase their secured tokens and enhanced the application experience. The season also saw further growth, with 235,000 verifiers joining the network. These verifiers played a vital role in ZKP verification, supporting the security of blockchain transactions and ensuring data accuracy.

According to the announcement, the snapshot for Season 3 was taken on October 10th at 10:10 UTC. Details regarding token allocation for the final season and the release of the token eligibility checker will be provided soon.

What Is Massive?

Ola is an infrastructure project that provides a comprehensive zero-knowledge (ZK) stack, including a zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) solution compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various other blockchains. Its primary focus is developing a ZK light client network built around its mobile application, Massive.

Since its launch six months ago, Massive has quickly grown to over 200,000 nodes globally. This platform offers users opportunities to earn multiple and sustainable rewards by participating in verification processes.

Ola continues to advance through key partnerships with projects such as Avail, Nubit, Fiamma, UXLink, OKX Wallet, Bitget, and Foresight Ventures, integrating them to provide Massive verifiers with diverse reward opportunities. Its ecosystem enables users to engage in various roles, such as BitVM challengers, ZK bridge supervisors, ZK verifier nodes, and DA samplers. These roles support the Bitcoin network while allowing participants to earn rewards from Bitcoin projects.

