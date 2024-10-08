en en
News Report Technology
October 08, 2024

Bitget’s PoolX Lists CATS, Offering Users The Opportunity To Lock Tokens And Receive A Share

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 08, 2024 at 8:57 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 08, 2024 at 8:57 am

In Brief

Bitget lists CATS on its PoolX platform, enabling users to lock tokens and share a pool of 600 million CATS rewards.

Bitget's PoolX Lists CATS, Offering Users To Lock Tokens And Receive A Share

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the listing of CATS, a point-collecting game on Telegram, on its PoolX platform. Users can now lock CATS tokens to share a pool of 600 million CATS rewards. The locking period is already underway and will conclude at 10:00 UTC on October 18th.

PoolX, recently launched by Bitget, enables users to stake specific cryptocurrencies in exchange for various token rewards. Each project on the platform features one or more mining pools, distributing tokens hourly based on the total amount staked by users.

According to the announcement, the maximum CATS locking limit is 3 billion tokens, while the minimum required is 30,000. Participants are required to complete identity verification to take part in the promotion.

CATS has gained attention from the rising popularity of memecoins and community-driven cryptocurrency projects. It aims to combine the entertainment of gaming with the utility and potential earnings of cryptocurrency. The game encourages participation by rewarding users with CATS tokens based on factors such as account age, Telegram Premium status, and activity level.

As of the latest data, CATS has seen a 71.68% drop in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of over $36 million, as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitget Partners With Foresight Ventures To Boost Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects

It’s a prominent derivatives exchange known for its high trading volumes, serves a global user base of over 19 million. Earlier this year, the platform announced a collaboration with Web3 investment firm Foresight Ventures to launch a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund aimed at supporting early-stage projects within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

Recently, Bitget and Foresight Ventures have made a strategic investment of $30 million in the TON blockchain. This investment is focused on acquiring TON tokens and is intended to foster the growth of emerging sectors like Tap-to-Earn, GameFi, as well as other innovative trends within the blockchain ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

