News Report Technology
October 03, 2024

Succinct Labs And Conduit Collaborate To Simplify Deployment Of OP Succinct Rollups

Published: October 03, 2024
In Brief

Succinct Labs partners with Conduit to support easy deployment of OP Succinct rollups, offering fast finality and EVM equivalence.

Succinct Labs And Conduit Collaborate To Simplify Deployment Of OP Succinct Rollups

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) startup Succinct Labs unveiled a partnership with Conduit, a crypto-focused infrastructure platform, to facilitate the simple deployment of OP Succinct rollups.

OP Succinct rollups are a type of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup that combine Succinct Labs’ SP1 zkVM technology with Optimism’s OP Stack, offering a zkEVM that is fast, cost-effective, as well as highly customizable. This collaboration marks the first time Conduit is supporting a ZK rollup stack.

With the OP Succinct integration on Conduit, teams can benefit from fast finality and full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalence.

OP Succinct rollups offer finality within just one hour, reducing the typical 7-day waiting period for fund withdrawals. This feature is particularly valuable for protocols looking to instill confidence in users depositing substantial total value locked (TVL). Additionally, OP Succinct rollups are fully EVM equivalent, supporting complete bytecode compatibility and utilizing the same keccak-based Merkle Patricia Trie (MPT) state root as Ethereum. All tools and smart contracts that function with OP Stack rollups are fully compatible with OP Succinct. Unlike other ZK rollup solutions, it offers a developer experience that is equivalent to Ethereum, with no tradeoffs.

Moreover, Succinct is partnering with OP Labs to introduce a “prover fee,” allowing users to cover their share of proving costs as part of their transaction fee, similar to Layer 1 data availability fees on OP Stack. This eliminates additional out-of-pocket expenses for teams deploying OP Succinct rollups.

Conduit And Succinct Collaboration To Enhance OP Stack Rollups Deployment 

Users can deploy OP Stack rollups on Conduit as usual, and the Conduit and Succinct team will deploy the lightweight OP Succinct integration seamlessly. The OP Succinct proposer calls to Succinct’s prover network for proof generation, meaning ZK proof generation is cheap and reliable.

Succinct Labs is working on a decentralized prover network designed to simplify blockchain application and infrastructure development that are secured through cryptographic verification. This network aims to streamline the proof generation process by integrating the entire proof supply chain, providing a highly available, cost-effective infrastructure for applications such as rollups, coprocessors, along with other ZKP use cases.

It introduced the SP1 zkVM in August, allowing developers to quickly create practical ZKP applications utilizing the Rust programming language. 

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

