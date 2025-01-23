OKX’s Telegram Growth Hub Announces Seven Projects Joining Its Program For Accelerating Development On TON

In Brief OKX selects seven projects for the first cohort of its $10 million Telegram Growth Hub, aimed at fostering the development of practical apps on TON by leveraging its infrastructure and Telegram’s user base.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced the selection of seven projects for the first cohort of its $10 million Telegram Growth Hub. This initiative, a joint venture between OKX Ventures, The Open Platform (TOP), and Folius Ventures, aims to foster the development of practical applications on The Open Network (TON) by leveraging its infrastructure and the substantial user base of the Telegram messaging platform.

The selected projects span various sectors. ShareX is developing a sharing economy framework, starting with power banks, utilizing their Deshare Protocol to integrate real-world assets onto the TON blockchain. Up Network is creating ambient intelligence solutions for decentralized physical infrastructure, supported by Borderless and Animoca.

Zoo Finance INL is introducing Liquid Node Tokens (LNT) to standardize node ownership and trading, backed by CMS Holdings and Signum Capital.

Meanwhile, Aria is developing a gaming ecosystem on TON, supported by Folius Ventures and Galaxy Interactive. Heyo is creating location-based social experiences. Metya is building a next-generation dating platform combining AI with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). FunX is building a platform for creative ideas and inspiring a passion for fun by introducing the “Coin Wars” mini-game.

The selected teams will participate in a two-month acceleration program designed to expedite their development on TON. This program will provide comprehensive support, including funding for talent acquisition and community building, access to OKX’s suite of developer tools, such as the OKX Mini Wallet, a streamlined solution for wallet integration, expert mentorship, guidance, and networking opportunities, and assistance with marketing and introductions to key stakeholders within the OKX, TOP, and Folius Ventures networks.

What Is Telegram Growth Hub?

The Telegram Growth Hub aims to foster innovation within the TON blockchain and expand the Telegram messaging platform’s mini-app ecosystem. This program focuses on enhancing user engagement on TON by funding and supporting projects that address key areas such as simplifying user onboarding through intuitive UI/UX and educational tools, developing on-chain trading features like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and non-fungible token (NFT) trading, and expanding the mini-app ecosystem with innovative applications for Telegram, including gaming and entertainment.

Selected projects receive comprehensive support, including funding for talent acquisition and community building, access to developer resources like OKX Connect and TOP’s extensive toolkit, including Tonkeeper, TON Apps API, Playdeck, Ton App Chain, Ston.fi, and Getgems NFT Platform, mentorship and guidance from industry experts, and marketing support within the OKX, TOP, and Folius Ventures networks.

Applications for future cohorts remain open, encouraging developers with innovative ideas for building practical blockchain applications on TON to participate.

