TON Core And Telegram Initiate Developer Competition To Optimize TON And Enhance Its Efficiency, Offering Up To $200,000 In Rewards

In Brief TON Core and Telegram have announced the launch of a new joint competition, featuring a prize fund ranging from $100,000 to $200,000.

Development team responsible for the creation and maintenance of The Open Network (TON) blockchain, TON Core and messaging platform Telegram have announced the launch of a new joint competition, with a prize fund ranging from $100,000 to $200,000.

Participants can choose to work on one or both of the challenges: the Block Validation Challenge and the Trustless Bridge Challenge.

In the Block Validation Challenge, participants are tasked with proposing a new block validation mechanism for TON that aims to reduce resource consumption during block validation, optimize transaction processing and confirmation, and improve the overall efficiency and scalability of validators.

The Trustless Bridge Challenge seeks to create a reliable decentralized bridge between TON and other blockchains. This bridge would enable simplified cross-chain transactions without intermediaries, enhance security for asset transfers between networks, and automate transaction confirmations, eliminating the need for trusted third parties.

The total prize fund of up to $200,000 will be distributed among participants based on their contributions, with the best solutions earning an opportunity to participate in the second stage of the competition, which will feature a separate prize fund of a similar scale.

Telegram And TON Core Seek Developers To Expand TON Infrastructure

The goal of this competition is to optimize the TON network and enhance its efficiency, which is crucial for the blockchain’s future growth and widespread adoption. As TON continues to integrate with other blockchains, a Trustless Bridge is vital for ensuring secure and decentralized asset exchanges. Through this competition, Telegram and TON Core are looking for talented developers to contribute to improving TON’s infrastructure, with the potential to become part of the team. A successful validation mechanism and secure bridge will further reduce TON‘s reliance on centralized solutions and solidify its position as a leading blockchain for Telegram Mini Apps and Web3 products.

TON is a blockchain platform originally developed by the team behind the popular messaging app Telegram, led by the Durov brothers. Its primary goal was to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain features into the Telegram ecosystem. The TON blockchain is designed for high scalability, with the ability to process millions of transactions per second. This is made possible through its innovative multi-blockchain architecture, which utilizes a sharding mechanism to divide the blockchain into smaller, more manageable segments, ultimately enhancing efficiency.

