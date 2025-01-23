TON Core Unveils Plans For Mainnet Upgrade, New Validator Tools, And Payment Network Layer 2 In Its Roadmap for 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TON Core has released its roadmap for 2025, unveiling plans for a mainnet upgrade, the introduction of new validator tools, a new version of the Toncenter API, and more.

Development team behind The Open Network (TON) blockchain, TON Core, released its roadmap for 2025, unveiling plans for a mainnet upgrade, the introduction of new tools for validators, a new version of the Toncenter Application Programming Interface (API), User Experience (UX) guidelines, the release of a Layer 2 network, a new version of the TOLK 1.0 programming language, and more.

The document outlines plans to upgrade the TON mainnet with a new update called “Accelerator.” Key features of this upgrade include supporting a partial lite-server in the config.json file, implementing overlays for collators, and developing a protocol that allows validators to integrate collators into the overlay. Additionally, the upgrade will involve testing the collator-validator setup in the testnet with and without enabled collated_data, addressing issues related to large collated_data from storage stats calculations, adding queues to collated_data, and testing collator-validator setups with validators not monitoring shards. Another component of the upgrade is the optimistic collation, where collators will generate and send blocks to validators in advance.

In the coming months, the TON Core team also plans to introduce new tools aimed at improving the experience for validator holders. These tools will include MyTonCtrl’s restore-from-backup feature, which enables quick migration of a validator to another server, which is particularly useful during data center emergencies. Additionally, Telegram bots will be introduced to notify validators about their status, fines, required updates or voting participation, and any network emergencies.

Furthermore, a web dashboard will be launched, providing an up-to-date list of validators, performance metrics, software update statuses, and the progress of network-wide votes. The team will also release enhanced documentation with detailed instructions to simplify onboarding and ongoing support for new validators.

Alongside these new tools, TON Core is considering strengthening penalties and developing an updated version of TON Proxy to improve protection for validators against DDoS attacks.

TON Core 2025 Roadmap: Toncenter API Improvements, Layer 2 Payment Network Release, And More

Improvements are planned for the Toncenter API, including enhancements to the Traces API, which will offer better functionality for tracking and analyzing transaction chains. The Actions API will be upgraded to automatically identify and display transaction chains in a more user-friendly, human-readable format. For example, rather than showing raw data, it will provide clear descriptions like “Exchange 10 USDT for 10 DOGS on DeDust.” Additionally, TON DNS support is also on the agenda.

The development of the API will take place in close collaboration with real-world ecosystem projects. The TON Core team has already established preliminary agreements to work with key independent projects, including DeDust DEX, MyTonWallet, tonscan.org, ton.diamonds, and stakee. In parallel, TON Core plans to offer recommendations to further enhance the UX for these products.

Read the TON Core Roadmap for 2025 H1! 💎



1. Accelerator Mainnet Upgrade

2. New tools for validators

3. New version of Toncenter API with new functionality.

4. UX guidelines and work with leading community products DeDust, MyTonWallet, TonScan, ton diamonds, stakee.

5. Payment… https://t.co/Yu08DQwfP8 — TON Society (@ton_society) January 22, 2025

TON Core has also announced plans for the release of the Payment Network, a Layer 2 system based on payment channels, as described in the original TON whitepaper. This network aims to enable instant transfers with micro-commissions between users and facilitate simple asset swaps. Additionally, the TON Core team plans to actively engage in sidechain research and development to further enhance the ecosystem.

The entity is also working on a new version of the TOLK 1.0 programming language, which will include several key improvements. These innovations will feature an enhanced type system, support for structures with automatic serialization, and the introduction of pattern-matching syntax. The update is expected to be completed within six months. Properly designed structures in TOLK 1.0 will create opportunities for developing smart contract interfaces, a critical step toward standardizing interactions across the ecosystem.

Moreover, the TON Core team has been actively involved in shaping the concept of BTC Teleport, providing technical support and guidance throughout its development phases. The team will continue to assist in ensuring the successful launch of BTC Teleport onto the mainnet.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson