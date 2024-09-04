Nyan Heroes Debuts New Modes, Guardians, And Airdrop In Its New Public Playtest

In Brief Nyan Heroes launches its open pre-alpha Playtest 3 with the payload mode, new guardians, customization, airdrop, and more.

Team-based hero shooter game Nyan Heroes, which features small cats piloting giant mechs, announced the launch of its Open Pre-Alpha Playtest 3. This playtest is available starting today and will run until September 25th on the Epic Games Store.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the next chapter of Nyan action to life,” said Max Fu, Creative Director and CEO of 9 Lives Interactive, in a written statement. “We’re excited for players to compete in the Battledome with new strategies and experiences unique to our vibrant, cat-centric world,” he added.

The latest playtest introduces several new elements, including the Payload game mode, the arctic-themed map Erebus, Scout, and Mage guardian characters, enhanced passive customization options through player Augments, and a new “embark” mechanic that allows for mounting gameplay, among other additions.

Playtest 3 builds on the success of earlier playtests, which ranked 5th on the Most Wishlisted Games chart and placed in the Top 30 Most Played Games on the Epic Games Store. This iteration offers randomized matches between the popular Stronghold mode, where teams compete to capture objectives and the newly introduced Payload mode.

In Payload mode, two teams of six players either attack or defend a payload as it moves through three checkpoints on the Erebus map. Success requires strategic use of high and low ground, guardian abilities, and specific areas accessible only in Nyan form to outmaneuver the opposing team and secure victory.

Players can experiment with different team compositions thanks to the introduction of Scout and Mage guardians, along with the new embark mechanic and “augment” customization options. Ayana, the cat pilot of the Scout guardian, is skilled at exploration and warning teammates of approaching dangers. Meanwhile, Yuri, the cat pilot of the Mage guardian, uses powerful spells and curses on the battlefield to protect the team’s territory.

The new embark mechanic enables small Nyans to mount their teammates’ mechs, allowing them to participate in gameplay and shoot alongside their allies while remaining in cat pilot form. Character add-ons offer passive effects, ranging from enhancements to health, armor, or speed to unique modifiers such as explosions or additional effects. Moreover, players can earn character reward add-ons, which will be distributed at the end of each match.

Nyan Heroes Launches Airdrop 3, Offering Players To Earn NYAN Tokens Through In-Game Missions

Playtest 03 launches alongside Airdrop 3, providing users with an option to generate NYAN tokens while playing by completing various missions each week or day.

For Web3 players, Airdrop 3 runs from September 4th to September 25th. To receive NYAN, participants must complete tasks encompassing winning matches and playing as new guardians. Eligible players will be able to claim tokens outside the game by linking Solana wallet via the Nyan Heroes Claim portal on the website.

Airdrop 3 prioritizes the most active players for rewards. To achieve this, they are required to connect their Solana Wallet and Epic Games account to the Nyan Heroes account and generate a minimum of 2,000 MEOW points. The total reward pool for this airdrop is 5,000,000 NYAN, which represents 0.5% of the total supply. MEOW points can be accumulated by completing various daily, weekly, and in-game missions.

