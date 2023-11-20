Lenovo and NVIDIA Join Forces to Fuel Autonomous Vehicles with AI Assistants

Lenovo announced three new products that will leverage smart vehicle tech from NVIDIA, for safer and smarter driving.

At its annual global innovation event — Tech World, chinese tech company Lenovo revealed three new products that will use NVIDIA’s smart vehicle tech, aiming for safer and smarter driving. According to Lenovo, the partnership will leverage its computing skills in tandem with NVIDIA’s AI expertise.

The goal is to empower autonomous vehicles with AI, and making it accessible to everyone and everywhere.

Lenovo’s Chairman & CEO, Yuanqing Yan and NVIDIA’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang unveiled an ambitious vehicle computing roadmap. The three products – XH1, AH1, and AD1 – have been introduced to play pivotal roles in advancing autonomous vehicle systems and smart cockpits.

XH1: Positioned as the central computing unit, it stands at the forefront of ADAS and smart cockpit functionalities.

AH1: The unit will operate as a Level 2++ ADAS domain controller, integrating advanced capabilities for enhanced safety and control.

AD1: The Level 4 autonomous driving domain controller unit promises a new era of intelligent and secure autonomous driving.

Lenovo’s Vehicle Virtual Assistant ‘DRIVE Thor’

Further into the event, the company showcased an intelligent virtual assistant, integrated into the XH1 central compute unit. Based on an automotive foundation model, this virtual assistant goes beyond conventional expectations, understanding driver and passenger preferences, predicting needs and responding with a human-like touch.

“The rapid development of AI, especially foundation models, will accelerate automotive intelligence. In the future, autonomous driving will be safer, and the smart cockpit will be smarter. The vehicle is not just a means of transportation but also an intelligent companion,” said Lenovo’s vice president and head of vehicle computing, Donny Tang.

Central to Lenovo’s vehicle computing roadmap is the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor system-on-a-chip.

According to Lenovo officials, this computing engine will integrate AI capabilities from NVIDIA’s Grace CPUs, Hopper and Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs. Anticipated to deliver up to 2,000 teraflops of computing power, DRIVE Thor sets a new standard for functionally safe and secure intelligent driving.

Since Lenovo’s announcement earlier this year, the company’s foray into the automotive sector has gained traction. The collaboration with NVIDIA positions Lenovo as one of the key players, blending its core strengths in computing technology with NVIDIA’s AI hardware and software expertise.

“The shift toward software-defined architectures requires a high-performance computing engine that can support the AI workloads necessary for safe vehicle deployment. DRIVE Thor features the built-in headroom to continually support intelligent driving capabilities, including advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and smart cockpit,” said Ali Kani, NVIDIA’s vice president of automotive.

Leveraging its technical strengths in cloud, edge computing, AI, devices and networking, Lenovo aims to augment its automotive operating systems and intelligent solutions.

