November 20, 2023

Lenovo and NVIDIA Join Forces to Fuel Autonomous Vehicles with AI Assistants

Published: November 20, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 20, 2023 at 6:02 am

In Brief

Lenovo announced three new products that will leverage smart vehicle tech from NVIDIA, for safer and smarter driving.

Lenovo and NVIDIA Join Forces to Fuel Autonomous Vehicles with AI Assistants

At its annual global innovation event — Tech World, chinese tech company Lenovo revealed three new products that will use NVIDIA’s smart vehicle tech, aiming for safer and smarter driving. According to Lenovo, the partnership will leverage its computing skills in tandem with NVIDIA’s AI expertise.

The goal is to empower autonomous vehicles with AI, and making it accessible to everyone and everywhere.

Lenovo’s Chairman & CEO, Yuanqing Yan and NVIDIA’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang unveiled an ambitious vehicle computing roadmap. The three products – XH1, AH1, and AD1 – have been introduced to play pivotal roles in advancing autonomous vehicle systems and smart cockpits.

XH1: Positioned as the central computing unit, it stands at the forefront of ADAS and smart cockpit functionalities.

AH1: The unit will operate as a Level 2++ ADAS domain controller, integrating advanced capabilities for enhanced safety and control.

AD1: The Level 4 autonomous driving domain controller unit promises a new era of intelligent and secure autonomous driving.

Lenovo’s Vehicle Virtual Assistant ‘DRIVE Thor’

Further into the event, the company showcased an intelligent virtual assistant, integrated into the XH1 central compute unit. Based on an automotive foundation model, this virtual assistant goes beyond conventional expectations, understanding driver and passenger preferences, predicting needs and responding with a human-like touch.

“The rapid development of AI, especially foundation models, will accelerate automotive intelligence. In the future, autonomous driving will be safer, and the smart cockpit will be smarter. The vehicle is not just a means of transportation but also an intelligent companion,” said Lenovo’s vice president and head of vehicle computing, Donny Tang.

Central to Lenovo’s vehicle computing roadmap is the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor system-on-a-chip.

According to Lenovo officials, this computing engine will integrate AI capabilities from NVIDIA’s Grace CPUs, Hopper and Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPUs. Anticipated to deliver up to 2,000 teraflops of computing power, DRIVE Thor sets a new standard for functionally safe and secure intelligent driving.

Since Lenovo’s announcement earlier this year, the company’s foray into the automotive sector has gained traction. The collaboration with NVIDIA positions Lenovo as one of the key players, blending its core strengths in computing technology with NVIDIA’s AI hardware and software expertise.

“The shift toward software-defined architectures requires a high-performance computing engine that can support the AI workloads necessary for safe vehicle deployment. DRIVE Thor features the built-in headroom to continually support intelligent driving capabilities, including advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and smart cockpit,” said Ali Kani, NVIDIA’s vice president of automotive.

Leveraging its technical strengths in cloud, edge computing, AI, devices and networking, Lenovo aims to augment its automotive operating systems and intelligent solutions.

Disclaimer

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

