Nubit Launches ‘The Matrix’ Minichain Solution To Facilitate Onboarding Of Consumer Apps Into Web3

In Brief Nubit unveiled Matrix minichain solution designed to bridge Web2 and Web3, facilitating the integration of consumer apps into Web3 ecosystem.

Bitcoin-native Data Availability Layer (DAL) Nubit unveiled Matrix, a minichain solution fuelled by Bitcoin. It is created to bridge Web2 and Web3, facilitating the incorporation of consumer applications into the Web3 ecosystem.

It provides the necessary tools to enhance daily interactions with blockchain technology, featuring elements encompassing the Unified Wallet, Minichains, Universal Bridge, DeKit, as well as Minichain-as-a-Service (MaaS).

In particular, a non-custodial, multi-chain unified wallet, developed using Tomo Inc.’s Telegram software development kit (SDK) facilitates effortless asset management within the messaging application. The Matrix also supports the creation of customizable blockchains—Minichains—tailored for specific applications, allowing builders complete control over governance and resources.

Furthermore, it features the Universal Bridge, which provides seamless communication between Minichains with synchronous messaging and atomic transactions throughout a variety of blockchains while facilitating gas fee interoperability. Its DeKit, a no-code toolkit and interface for Web2 developers, facilitates the easy creation of Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) using the Model-View-Controller (MVC) architecture, while its MaaS simplifies the deployment of Minichains through a no-code dashboard.

Announcing: The Matrix, Nubit's one-stop Minichain ecosystem solution, is now officially live!

🏀 It's time to choose your pill and start building, scaling, and innovating consumer applications that bridge Web2 and Web3—on platforms like Telegram.

▶︎ Check out the full… pic.twitter.com/D5DuwE7znY — Nubit (@nubit_org) September 16, 2024

Nubit Partners With Rooch Network To Boost Bitcoin Scalability

Nubit represents a DAL supported by Bitcoin that serves the Bitcoin community. It expands Bitcoin’s data capacity, supporting applications such as Ordinals, Layer 2 networks, and price oracles, thereby enlarging the Bitcoin ecosystem’s scope and efficiency. It operates as a consumer network, linking Web2 and Web3 with Bitcoin’s capabilities, and is supported by Polychain.

Recently, the project collaborated with Rooch Network, an application layer for the Bitcoin ecosystem. This alliance is aimed at boosting scalability and security in the Bitcoin ecosystem by incorporating Nubit DA into Rooch nodes and developing a Bitcoin-native, user-friendly CSV assets protocol, among other innovations.

