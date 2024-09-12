Beacon Launches Its Fourth Cohort, Featuring Nubit, Stakestone, Lorenzo, And Other Participants

In Brief Beacon announced the launch of its fourth and largest cohort to date with 17 promising companies for this latest program.

Web3 accelerator program Beacon announced the launch of its fourth and largest cohort to date. Beacon, which provides funding for projects from pre-seed to Series A stages, has chosen 17 promising companies for this latest three-month program, representing a notable increase from previous cohorts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our largest and most diverse cohort so far,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon and Beacon, in a written statement. “The caliber of companies joining us in the latest program is truly exceptional, and we’re excited to see how, with the aid of our mentorship and resources, they’ll go on to shape the future of Web3 and beyond,” he added.

The latest cohort includes some of the most high-profile firms in Beacon’s history, featuring several Series A companies supported by prominent venture capital firms such as Pantera, Founders Fund, Framework, and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The cohort represents various Web3 sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, and AI.

The participants in Beacon’s Cohort S24 include Aligned Layer, Avantis, Compute Labs, Crynux, eoracle, EXO, EZKL, Lorenzo, Nodekit, Nubit, Othentic, PADO, Pallet, Pin AI, Stakestone, TAC, and Warlock.

“With the level of talent and innovation we’re witnessing in this new group, we are entirely confident that they can emulate, if not surpass, their predecessors,” said Sandeep Nailwal in the written statement.

What Is Beacon?

It is an early-stage Web3 accelerator program designed to support promising startups. Founded by Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon and Symbolic Capital, the program provides financing, mentorship, and resources to ventures that address real-world needs. The program runs twice a year, with each session lasting twelve weeks.

This announcement follows the successful graduation of Beacon’s S23 cohort, which featured 10 companies, several of which have advanced since their selection. Notable S23 alumni include scalable data availability layer 0G and the verifiable oracle protocol ORA, both of which have achieved unicorn status since graduating.

