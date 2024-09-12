en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 12, 2024

Beacon Launches Its Fourth Cohort, Featuring Nubit, Stakestone, Lorenzo, And Other Participants

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm Updated: September 12, 2024 at 11:36 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm

In Brief

Beacon announced the launch of its fourth and largest cohort to date with 17 promising companies for this latest program.

Beacon Launches Its Fourth Cohort, Featuring Nubit, Stakestone, Lorenzo, And Other Participants

Web3 accelerator program Beacon announced the launch of its fourth and largest cohort to date. Beacon, which provides funding for projects from pre-seed to Series A stages, has chosen 17 promising companies for this latest three-month program, representing a notable increase from previous cohorts.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our largest and most diverse cohort so far,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon and Beacon, in a written statement. “The caliber of companies joining us in the latest program is truly exceptional, and we’re excited to see how, with the aid of our mentorship and resources, they’ll go on to shape the future of Web3 and beyond,” he added.

The latest cohort includes some of the most high-profile firms in Beacon’s history, featuring  several Series A companies supported by prominent venture capital firms such as Pantera, Founders Fund, Framework, and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The cohort represents various Web3 sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, and AI.

The participants in Beacon’s Cohort S24 include Aligned Layer, Avantis, Compute Labs, Crynux, eoracle, EXO, EZKL, Lorenzo, Nodekit, Nubit, Othentic, PADO, Pallet, Pin AI, Stakestone, TAC, and Warlock.

“With the level of talent and innovation we’re witnessing in this new group, we are entirely confident that they can emulate, if not surpass, their predecessors,” said Sandeep Nailwal in the written statement.

What Is Beacon?

It is an early-stage Web3 accelerator program designed to support promising startups. Founded by Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon and Symbolic Capital, the program provides financing, mentorship, and resources to ventures that address real-world needs. The program runs twice a year, with each session lasting twelve weeks.

This announcement follows the successful graduation of Beacon’s S23 cohort, which featured 10 companies, several of which have advanced since their selection. Notable S23 alumni include scalable data availability layer 0G and the verifiable oracle protocol ORA, both of which have achieved unicorn status since graduating.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

AirMoney Releases Degn Device: Its First DePIN Hardware Solution

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

Gate.io And AWS To Host ‘Gateway To Championships’ Event Featuring Key Figures From FC Internazionale Milano

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

Transak Expands To Hawaii, Providing Local Users With Access To Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

NotebookLM Introduces Audio Overview Feature To Let Users Generate Conversations About Their Sources

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

AirMoney Releases Degn Device: Its First DePIN Hardware Solution

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

Gate.io And AWS To Host ‘Gateway To Championships’ Event Featuring Key Figures From FC Internazionale Milano

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

Transak Expands To Hawaii, Providing Local Users With Access To Crypto

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

NotebookLM Introduces Audio Overview Feature To Let Users Generate Conversations About Their Sources

by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
AirMoney Releases Degn Device: Its First DePIN Hardware Solution
News Report Technology
AirMoney Releases Degn Device: Its First DePIN Hardware Solution
by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024
Gate.io And AWS To Host ‘Gateway To Championships’ Event Featuring Key Figures From FC Internazionale Milano
News Report Technology
Gate.io And AWS To Host ‘Gateway To Championships’ Event Featuring Key Figures From FC Internazionale Milano
by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024
Transak Expands To Hawaii, Providing Local Users With Access To Crypto
News Report Technology
Transak Expands To Hawaii, Providing Local Users With Access To Crypto
by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024
NotebookLM Introduces Audio Overview Feature To Let Users Generate Conversations About Their Sources
News Report Technology
NotebookLM Introduces Audio Overview Feature To Let Users Generate Conversations About Their Sources
by Alisa Davidson
September 12, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.