Rooch Network And Nubit Join Forces To Boost Bitcoin Scalability And Security

In Brief Rooch Network has forged a strategic partnership with Nubit to enhance scalability and security within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Native application layer for the Bitcoin ecosystem, Rooch Network, announced it has forged a strategic partnership with Nubit, a Bitcoin-native Data Availability (DA) layer, aimed at enhancing scalability and security in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Nubit represents a DA layer designed for scalability and cost-efficiency within the Bitcoin community. It utilizes Bitcoin’s security to enhance data capacities, supporting applications encompassing Ordinals, Layer 2 solutions, and price oracles. By integrating with Bitcoin’s security features—economic security, tamper resistance, and censorship resistance—Nubit innovates in consensus mechanisms and DA.

As part of the partnership, Rooch Network intends to incorporate Nubit DA into the Rooch node, providing it as a readily available option for all Rooch Network validators. This integration of advanced DA features will enable developers to create secure and efficient blockchain applications. Users will be able to verify their transactions, which are published using Nubit DA, on Rooch Network’s pre-mainnet and mainnet.

In addition, through a collaborative effort, the aim is to develop a Bitcoin-native, easy-to-program CSV assets protocol, thereby opening up new opportunities within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration, a campaign will also be initiated on the Nubit testnet. Users will be able to engage with both Rooch Network and Nubit. Participants will explore the enhanced capabilities and innovations resulting from this partnership.

We're thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with @nubit_org , the leading Bitcoin-native Data Availability (DA) layer, to enhance Bitcoin ecosystem scalability and security!



🔗 Integration with Nubit DA: Rooch will integrate Nubit DA within the Rooch node, making… pic.twitter.com/TqWpvWqAyR — Rooch Network (@RoochNetwork) July 17, 2024

Rooch Network Launches Rooch V0.5 Testnet, Enabling Builders To Deploy Experimental DApps

Rooch Network operates as a native application layer within the Bitcoin ecosystem, leveraging a stackable Layer 2 solution. It functions as a primary launchpad for Bitcoin assets and provides essential infrastructure for Bitcoin applications.

Recently, it unveiled the Rooch v0.5 testnet, which represents the initial version of Rooch with the framework and interfaces frozen. This release allows community developers to begin deploying their experimental applications.

