New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2

News Report Technology
by
Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 3:45 pm Updated: Sep 06, 2023 at 3:46 pm
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The Falcon 180B, an AI language model with 180 billion parameters, has set a new standard in the field.

Trained on 3.5 trillion tokens, it outperforms competitors like Meta’s LLaMA 2.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

The Falcon 180B has emerged as a formidable contender with its massive 180 billion parameters, setting a new standard in the field. Trained on a staggering 3.5 trillion tokens, this powerhouse demonstrates exceptional prowess across an array of tasks, including reasoning, coding, and knowledge assessments. Falcon 180B not only competes with but often outperforms competitors, including Meta’s LLaMA 2.

New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google's PaLM 2
Midjourney / Robin93
Published: 6 September 2023, 3:45 pm Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 3:46 pm
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

Falcon 180B stands shoulder to shoulder with OpenAI’s GPT-4 and performs at par with Google’s PaLM 2 Large. This achievement underscores the immense potential of this language model.

To access detailed information about Falcon 180B, visit this link, where you can also find a demo and the user agreement.

It’s important to note that Falcon 180B’s computational demands are substantial, and it may not be accommodated by standard hardware. The community eagerly anticipates compatible hardware solutions, such as the rumored NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper, boasting an impressive 282 GB of VRAM. This formidable hardware announcement was made at SIGGRAPH 2023.

Key Highlights of NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper

  • The GH200 Grace Hopper is poised to revolutionize the field of Generative AI, featuring not only a powerful GPU but also an integrated ARM processor.
  • The base version comes equipped with 141 GB of VRAM and 72 ARM Neoverse cores, complemented by 480 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
  • The NVIDIA NVLink technology allows for the combination of dual “superchips,” resulting in a staggering 480×2 GB of high-speed memory (RAM).
  • The dual-chip configuration offers a remarkable 282 GB of VRAM, supported by 144 ARM Neoverse cores and an impressive 7.9 PFLOPS int8 performance, equivalent to the dual H100 NVL.
  • Notably, the new HBM3e memory technology boasts a 50% increase in speed compared to its predecessor, HBM3, delivering a remarkable 10 TB/s of combined bandwidth.

This hardware innovation promises to unlock new horizons in AI research and applications, enabling more complex and data-intensive tasks to be undertaken seamlessly.

Read more about Ai:

, , , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Damir Yalalov

Damir is the team leader, product manager, and editor at Metaverse Post, covering topics such as AI/ML, AGI, LLMs, Metaverse, and Web3-related fields. His articles attract a massive audience of over a million users every month. He appears to be an expert with 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Damir has been mentioned in Mashable, Wired, Cointelegraph, The New Yorker, Inside.com, Entrepreneur, BeInCrypto, and other publications. He travels between the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS as a digital nomad. Damir earned a bachelor's degree in physics, which he believes has given him the critical thinking skills needed to be successful in the ever-changing landscape of the internet. 

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
News Report Business
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
by Cindy Tan September 6, 2023
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
News Report Business
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
by Cindy Tan September 6, 2023
Top 10 AI Deepfake Generators for Photo and Video in 2023
AI Wiki Technology
Top 10 AI Deepfake Generators for Photo and Video in 2023
by Damir Yalalov September 6, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
New AI Language Model Falcon 180B on Par with GPT-4 and Google’s PaLM 2
September 6, 2023
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
Bitget Launches ‘Snowball’ to Safeguard Crypto Investment and Yield
September 6, 2023
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
Binance’s Leadership Crisis Escalates with Gleb Kostarev’s Resignation as Eastern Europe Head
September 6, 2023
Intuit Unveils Generative AI Assistant to Empower Small Businesses and Consumers
Intuit Unveils Generative AI Assistant to Empower Small Businesses and Consumers
September 6, 2023
Ibex Raises $55M in Series C to Advance AI-Driven Diagnostic Solutions
Ibex Raises $55M in Series C to Advance AI-Driven Diagnostic Solutions
September 6, 2023
👓 Most Read
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
Anoma Foundation Announces Namada Mainnet at Korea Blockchain Week, Plans to Innovate Privacy Protocols for Multi-Chain Users 
September 6, 2023
D3 Global To Make Top-level Domains Web3-native with $5M Funding from Shima Capital, Arthur Hayes and Others
D3 Global To Make Top-level Domains Web3-native with $5M Funding from Shima Capital, Arthur Hayes and Others
September 5, 2023
KBW2023 ‘IMPACT’: Asia’s Premier Web 3.0 Gathering Kicks Off Successfully
KBW2023 ‘IMPACT’: Asia’s Premier Web 3.0 Gathering Kicks Off Successfully
September 5, 2023
OpenAI Announces Canva Plugin to Streamline Visual Creation with ChatGPT
OpenAI Announces Canva Plugin to Streamline Visual Creation with ChatGPT
September 5, 2023
Matter Labs Co-Founder Advocates Establishment of Ethereum Judicial System for On-Chain Disputes
Matter Labs Co-Founder Advocates Establishment of Ethereum Judicial System for On-Chain Disputes
September 4, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2023
© Metaverse Post 2023