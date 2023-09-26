Mystery Surrounds Alleged AI-Generated One Direction Songs Bought on the Black Market

Creator: John Phillips | Credit: UK Press via Getty Images

One Direction fans recently encountered a puzzling circumstance after purchasing purportedly unreleased band records on the black market. The fundamental question that baffles them is whether the creators of these enigmatic songs were their beloved idols or cutting-edge AI. Long-running underground trade in unreleased and leaked band recordings exists. Because of the rarity and value of these recordings, fans have banded together to make group purchases in Discord chat rooms where deals are frequently made available.

In this instance, the seller enticed fans by offering free previews of snippets from songs by One Direction and Harry Styles, followed by the option to acquire full versions of tracks from an alleged new album. Fans harbored doubts regarding the authenticity of these recordings, but their curiosity prevailed, leading to purchases that have since ignited fervent debates among them. Fans even enlisted the expertise of specialists, albeit with limited success. Specialists either demanded a significant fee for verifying the authenticity of a single track or pointed out minor discrepancies, such as “cut” vowels in certain words, a deficiency typically associated with AI-generated content.

Some fans have speculated that the new songs might be amalgamations of older material, while others have discovered the name “Spike” in the metadata of the recordings, fueling suspicions that the sound engineer bearing the same name might be the source of the leaks. In a bid to validate the authenticity of the recordings, fans uploaded them to social media platforms, hoping that the copyright holder would request their removal, thus confirming their legitimacy. However, the conundrum lies in the fact that the Recording Industry Association of America also removes tracks suspected of AI involvement.

The inability to directly contact the band adds another layer of complexity to the situation, particularly because fans were unwittingly complicit in a potentially illegal transaction involving their beloved idols’ music. The seller of the One Direction records eventually departed the chat amid the storm of discussions. When questioned by reporters, the seller cryptically remarked that the songs were “genuine, just stupid.”

When one considers the ethical questions it raises, this situation that initially seems amusing and intriguing assumes a deeper dimension. One Direction, a classic boy band, was initially created as a manufactured group with the intention of appealing to the burgeoning fan base of young girls. Whether AI intervention has made the band’s music even more artificial is the question that looms large.

Ultimately, this situation presents an existential dilemma for fans: How do they reconcile the possibility that the songs that have profoundly touched their souls might have been authored by a soulless machine? The intersection of technology, music, and fandom has given rise to a complex and thought-provoking debate, transcending the boundaries of mere curiosity.

One Direction fans are reportedly leaking unreleased songs from the band’s archives, including the song “Pick Your Poison.” The song, allegedly leaked by YouTube user PCD Productions and GradeVault, was taken from the 2015 “Made in the A.M.” studio sessions. The most recent leaked song, “Where We Are,” was released in June 2023. The song is one of many unreleased songs leaked by the British-Irish boy group this year. Fans have expressed excitement and happiness on social media, as they have not heard new material from the group since their hiatus in 2017. Some fans have also asked whoever is leaking the songs to leak the “Infinity” music video, which they believe is buried deep in One Direction’s archives.

Damir is the team leader, product manager, and editor at Metaverse Post, covering topics such as AI/ML, AGI, LLMs, Metaverse, and Web3-related fields. His articles attract a massive audience of over a million users every month. He appears to be an expert with 10 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Damir has been mentioned in Mashable, Wired, Cointelegraph, The New Yorker, Inside.com, Entrepreneur, BeInCrypto, and other publications. He travels between the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and the CIS as a digital nomad. Damir earned a bachelor's degree in physics, which he believes has given him the critical thinking skills needed to be successful in the ever-changing landscape of the internet. More articles Damir Yalalov

