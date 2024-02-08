News Report Technology
February 08, 2024

Google Rebrands AI Chatbot Bard as Gemini, Moves Towards Paid Subscription Model

by
Published: February 08, 2024 at 10:16 am Updated: February 08, 2024 at 10:16 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 08, 2024 at 10:16 am

In Brief

Google relaunches its Bard AI bot as Gemini, the LLM that powers Bard and will soon release a standalone Gemini app for Android phones.

Google has rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, showcasing its new advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The tech giant announced that consumers can now enhance their reasoning capabilities by subscribing to Gemini, a move aimed at competing with Microsoft for subscription dominance.

Moreover, Google also announced Gemini’s advanced model.

“Today we’re launching Gemini Advanced — a new experience that gives you access to Ultra 1.0, our largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model. In blind evaluations with our third-party raters, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives,” the company said in a blog.

For $19.99 per month, U.S. customers gain access to Gemini Advanced, featuring the powerful Ultra 1.0 AI model. Additionally, subscribers receive a generous two terabytes of cloud storage, a value of $9.99 monthly. Gemini will soon integrate with Gmail and Google’s productivity suite, further expanding its utility.

This offering, known as the Google One AI Premium plan, represents a significant step in Google’s competitive strategy against Microsoft and its partner, OpenAI. The move reflects the intensifying competition for consumer AI subscriptions.

Google Renames Bard as Gemini in Bid to Democratize Advanced AI

Google’s decision to rebrand Bard as Gemini aligns with its broader initiative to democratize advanced AI technology. Priced at $20 per month, Gemini Advanced positions itself as a premium tier within Google’s existing cloud storage subscription model, which boasts nearly 100 million subscribers paying $2 to $10 monthly.

According to Google, “Gemini Advanced users will have access to expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding features, deeper data analysis capabilities and more. Gemini Advanced is available today in more than 150 countries and territories in English, and we’ll expand it to more languages over time.”

Gemini will be accessible via a standalone app on Android phones, integrated into the Google app on iPhones, and available on the web. Integration with other Google products like Gmail and Docs is also forthcoming, according to the company.

Gemini is rolling out on Android and iOS phones in the U.S. in English starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Starting next week, you’ll be able to access it in more locations in English, and in Japanese and Korean, with more countries and languages coming soon.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Blockchain Integration adds Massive Value to AAA Gaming Experiences, claims Shrapnel’s Mark Yeend

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Solana-based Code Raises $6.5M Funding to Develop Fast Micropayments Solution

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETFs Outperform Grayscale on Liquidity Metrics, says JPMorgan

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Bitcoin’s Rally to $44,500 Benefits 90% of Holders Amid Whale Accumulation

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

Solana-based Code Raises $6.5M Funding to Develop Fast Micropayments Solution

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked
Markets News Report
Ethereum Network Winesses Over 25% of ETH Total Supply Staked
by Alisa Davidson
February 8, 2024
Fitness Tech Companies are Raising Price of Health, But Should Be Paying Their Users
Opinion Technology
Fitness Tech Companies are Raising Price of Health, But Should Be Paying Their Users
by Oleg Fomeko
February 8, 2024
Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience
Business News Report
Cornucopias Expands to Base Ethereum L2 to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience
by Kumar Gandharv
February 8, 2024
Bitcoin’s Rally to $44,500 Benefits 90% of Holders Amid Whale Accumulation
Markets News Report
Bitcoin’s Rally to $44,500 Benefits 90% of Holders Amid Whale Accumulation
by Alisa Davidson
February 8, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.