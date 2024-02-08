Google Rebrands AI Chatbot Bard as Gemini, Moves Towards Paid Subscription Model

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Google relaunches its Bard AI bot as Gemini, the LLM that powers Bard and will soon release a standalone Gemini app for Android phones.

Google has rebranded its chatbot Bard as Gemini, showcasing its new advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The tech giant announced that consumers can now enhance their reasoning capabilities by subscribing to Gemini, a move aimed at competing with Microsoft for subscription dominance.

Moreover, Google also announced Gemini’s advanced model.

“Today we’re launching Gemini Advanced — a new experience that gives you access to Ultra 1.0, our largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model. In blind evaluations with our third-party raters, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is now the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives,” the company said in a blog.

For $19.99 per month, U.S. customers gain access to Gemini Advanced, featuring the powerful Ultra 1.0 AI model. Additionally, subscribers receive a generous two terabytes of cloud storage, a value of $9.99 monthly. Gemini will soon integrate with Gmail and Google’s productivity suite, further expanding its utility.

This offering, known as the Google One AI Premium plan, represents a significant step in Google’s competitive strategy against Microsoft and its partner, OpenAI. The move reflects the intensifying competition for consumer AI subscriptions.

Google Renames Bard as Gemini in Bid to Democratize Advanced AI

Google’s decision to rebrand Bard as Gemini aligns with its broader initiative to democratize advanced AI technology. Priced at $20 per month, Gemini Advanced positions itself as a premium tier within Google’s existing cloud storage subscription model, which boasts nearly 100 million subscribers paying $2 to $10 monthly.

According to Google, “Gemini Advanced users will have access to expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding features, deeper data analysis capabilities and more. Gemini Advanced is available today in more than 150 countries and territories in English, and we’ll expand it to more languages over time.”

Gemini will be accessible via a standalone app on Android phones, integrated into the Google app on iPhones, and available on the web. Integration with other Google products like Gmail and Docs is also forthcoming, according to the company.

Gemini is rolling out on Android and iOS phones in the U.S. in English starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Starting next week, you’ll be able to access it in more locations in English, and in Japanese and Korean, with more countries and languages coming soon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv