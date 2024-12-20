MultiversX Announces $1.5M AI-Focused Grant Program To Drive Ecosystem Growth And Expansion

In Brief MultiversX Foundation has launched the Growth Games, a $1.5 million annual grants initiative designed to foster innovation among developers and teams delivering products that meet current market demands.

The organization behind this distributed blockchain network, MultiversX Foundation, has unveiled the Growth Games, a $1.5 million annual grants initiative aimed at fostering innovation among developers and teams creating products and solutions that align with current market needs.

Growth Games goes beyond mere financial backing. It offers a holistic framework that equips developers, innovators, and creators with the mentorship, resources, and community support required to scale their projects into market-ready products.

The initiative provides milestone-based funding in three key areas: development, acceleration, and launch. For the development phase, a yearly budget of $750,000 is allocated to attract new builders and teams from outside the MultiversX ecosystem. Using a Request for Proposal (RFP) model, it seeks to fund projects focused on infrastructure enhancement, the creation of essential tools, and impactful applications to bridge existing gaps within the MultiversX network.

In the acceleration phase, $250,000 is dedicated to helping existing teams within the ecosystem expand their operations, secure community engagement, and accelerate on-chain adoption and activity.

Finally, the launch phase—in partnership with xLaunchpad—will provide funding for five transformative projects, each eligible to receive up to $100,000. Selected teams will also gain access to mentorship, strategic guidance, marketing resources, and community support to help ensure their success in the competitive market.

In order to maintain transparency and accountability, Growth Games relies on milestone-based funding and regular progress reviews. By prioritizing AI-integrated advancements, the program acts as a driving force for internet-scale adoption and enables impactful solutions that seamlessly integrate blockchain technology with artificial intelligence.

MultiversX Achieves Milestone With Over 6.5M Total Accounts

MultiversX is a high-performance smart contract platform designed to support a reliable ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and cryptocurrencies. To achieve this vision, it utilizes adaptive state sharding, a sophisticated method of dividing the blockchain infrastructure to efficiently handle increasing transaction volumes and diverse application needs. It also integrates a secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to ensure energy efficiency and network security.

Recently, MultiversX reported impressive metrics, including over 6.5 million total accounts, 2.4 million daily active users (DAUs), and 3.3 million completed transactions, demonstrating its growing adoption and operational scale.

