Optimism Governance Season 6 Begins With Focus On ‘Optimizing Support For Superchain’

In Brief Optimism Collective announced the initiation of Optimism Governance Season 6, focusing on optimizing to support the Superchain.

Body overseeing governance of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Optimism, Optimism Collective announced the initiation of Optimism Governance Season 6, scheduled to operate until December. This initiative is aimed at allowing the community and developers to collaborate to discuss and enact improvements for the network. This season’s focus is on “Optimizing to Support the Superchain.”

In every season, the Optimism Collective focuses on key intents that outline the strategic purposes pursued by the entire group. This time, the intents include progress towards decentralization, bringing chains to the superchain, and growing application developers on the superchain.

The representative structures have been updated, encompassing the renewal of the Developer Advisory Board this season. This board assists the Optimism Collective in evaluating technical decisions that are crucial for the Grants Council to assess all technical grants and milestones. Furthermore, amendments were made to the Anti Capture Commission that specializes in empowering a group of delegates with significant delegation (10M OP) to inform the Citizens’ House about any potential capture in the Token House.

Edits to the Code of Conduct Council have also been implemented. The elections for the Code of Conduct Council are scheduled to commence on August 1st. The finishing time for self-nomination is set for July 24th.

Season 6 of Optimism Governance officially starts today and runs until December, 11th, 2024!



And the Season 6 theme is…



Optimizing to Support the Superchain 🔴🔵⚪️🟢🟡🟠🟣



You can find a full guide to Season 6 here: https://t.co/Z8T9AkkSjx — Optimism Governance (@OptimismGov) July 1, 2024

Optimism Collective Initiates Mission Grant Applications

Optimism Collective has outlined that the Mission Grant Applications for this season are set to commence on July 18th and will continue every three weeks until December 11th.

Missions represent focused endeavors designed to achieve specific intents within a tightly scoped timeframe, typically less than one full year., being carried out by groups of contributors. The Token House generates Mission Requests that draft particular initiatives it wishes to be developed for the Optimism Collective. Any participant group is eligible to apply for a Mission grant to undertake and complete a Request.

To apply for a mission grant, users need to submit a grant application to carry out the mission request. The Grants Council will review all applications and select the team(s) to execute each Mission Request.

