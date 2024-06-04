MintSwap Finance Debuts On Mint Mainnet, Unveiling NFT Marketplace With Gifts For First 10,000 NFT Traders

In Brief MintSwap Finance announced its launch on the Mint mainnet today, making it the first project to be deployed on the blockchain.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace built on the Mint blockchain, MintSwap Finance announced its launch on the Mint mainnet today, marking the first project to be deployed on Mint.

The initial product to be introduced on the mainnet is the NFT marketplace. This launch is set to streamline the process of purchasing, listing, and bidding on NFTs. Users will have the capability to deal with up to 50 assets simultaneously when buying and listing and with an entire collection when bidding.

Focusing on the integration of NFTs into the Mint blockchain ecosystem, MintSwap utilizes its distinct features to deliver a smooth NFT trading experience. The collaboration between MintSwap and the Mint blockchain will foster an environment where partners can anticipate ongoing enhancements, ultimately enriching the overall ecosystem.

MintSwap also revealed that it has prepared an exclusive surprise for the first 10,000 NFT traders in the MintSwap NFT Marketplace. Moreover, the token swap feature will soon be made available to all Minters.

⚡️ MintSwap NFT Marketplace NOW LIVE on @Mint_Blockchain Mainnet!



✨ This is the beginning of a new era, a monumental step towards the vision of a seamless, diversified, and vibrant trading #NFT platform #OnMint🍀 (token-trading coming soon!)



Now available for all Minters to… pic.twitter.com/pRu4wQohU6 — MintSwap⚡️ (@MintSwap_HQ) June 4, 2024

What Is MintSwap?

It serves as the initial native decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and NFT marketplace on the Mint blockchain. It offers support for fair launch mechanics and token management tools, along with advantageous yield and liquidity pool options. Additionally, MintSwap boasts built-in social and analytical instruments, ensuring a seamless trading experience. Among its main functionalities are token DEX, automated market makers (AMM), concentrated liquidity, and swaps.

MintSwap’s NFT marketplace is crafted as a decentralized on-chain platform for NFT trading on Mint. It facilitates on-chain orders stored on Mint and is compatible with NFTs of ERC-721, ERC-1155, ERC-404, and ERC-20 standards.

Recently, MintSwap completed conducting public testing along with the Galxe campaign, rewarding qualified users with ME rewards for their participation. The testnet attracted over 18,000 testers over the course of a 5-day period.

