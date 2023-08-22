Midjourney Launches an Inpainting Tool to Help Create Custom-Styled Images

Published: Aug 22, 2023 at 5:04 am
by Danil Myakin
Midjourney has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Inpainting tool, offering an solution to the common challenges faced by users while editing images. With this new feature, users can now modify any part of a generation without having to rely on external software or Photoshop skills.

This Inpainting tool is set to greatly simplify the editing process for image generators. Prior to Inpainting, users would often encounter difficulties in trying to fix small details or make minor adjustments to their images. These obstacles often led them to repeatedly re-generate their images, or resort to a lengthy generative loop, in an attempt to achieve their desired results.

With Inpainting, users can now simply press “Vary (Region)” over an enlarged picture, highlight the area they wish to edit, and then provide a written description of the desired changes. The new tool adds a user-friendly method of achieving highly customized images without requiring extensive technical expertise or additional software.

In addition, the Midjourney team has provided several useful tips for optimizing Inpainting’s performance:

  1. The Inpainting function works best on larger image areas (20-50% of the image).
  2. Requested changes are more successful when they are consistent with the original image, rather than introducing elements that are entirely unrelated (such as adding a dolphin to a forest scene).
  3. Aim to add hats or accessories that complement the character and are in line with the image’s context.

Recently, the storia.ai team also announced an update to their textify.storia.ai service, which allows users to add text to their images. This addition is particularly useful considering the challenges often encountered when using image generators to accurately reproduce text in pictures.

The integration of the Inpainting tool and the updated Textiffy.storia.ai service demonstrates commitment to enhancing user experience and enabling artists to realize their creative visions more efficiently. With these innovative solutions at their fingertips, Midjourney users can now unlock even greater potential in their image editing endeavors.

  • Midjourney is working on a standalone website and mobile app, similar to Stability AI’s DreamStudio. The website will work on a standalone domain and will include social mechanics and surveys. The mobile app will be a native iOS app for iOS and non-native Android. Midjourney is also focusing on enhancing user experience and streamlining their platform. The company is also introducing new features, such as inpainting and a new aesthetic style, and is updating its data centres to provide faster and more efficient image generation.

