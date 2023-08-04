Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site

In Brief
In a recent update, Midjourney has announced an array of developments aimed at enhancing user experience and streamlining their platform.
1. Standalone Website Development
Midjourney is transitioning from Discord to launch its standalone website. This significant shift focuses on integrating user-friendly social mechanics on the main page. Additionally, users will soon be able to participate in surveys through the website. An immediate incentive for participation includes potential rewards such as free GPU hours, with some of these survey opportunities currently available on Discord.
2. Mobile Application
Midjourney is broadening its reach with the testing of a mobile application. iOS users can expect a native application, while Android users will receive a non-native version. However, it remains unclear what the distinction between native and non-native entails for the Android platform. For users who prefer browsing, the Midjourney website will be optimized for mobile device usage.
✅ v5.3: Coming soon with inpainting and a new aesthetic style.
✅ v6: Delayed for more improvements, especially on text responsiveness and coherence.
3. Release of Version 6.0
The upcoming Version 6.0 is nearing its completion with a release candidate already in place. The updated version promises visual consistency, a diverse aesthetic, and an improved understanding of user prompts. Efforts are being made to make the software more text-responsive and accurate to user inputs. Instead of a conservative release, the team is dedicated to ensuring a higher quality version of V6.0, which is expected to be released in the forthcoming weeks.
4. Version 5.3 Updates
Version 5.3 aims to introduce an innovative user interface for inpainting directly through Discord. This update will incorporate the inpainting feature coupled with a fresh style, aesthetically designed for users. The release timeline for this version is estimated to be roughly two weeks.
5. Data Center Enhancements
To provide a faster and efficient user experience, Midjourney will be updating its data centers. This upgrade will lead to quicker image generations, particularly beneficial for pro and mega level users. The acceleration is due to the forthcoming hardware enhancements. However, it’s worth noting that the speed-up for image generation might not be immediately available for all user levels, owing to limited computational resources.
6. Introduction of Turbo Mode
Midjourney is offering an exciting feature named “Turbo Mode,” which is currently available for users across all levels. This mode boasts a performance that’s four times faster than the standard mode. Users can easily activate Turbo mode by adding the command –turbo or using /turbo.
In conclusion, these enhancements and additions to the Midjourney platform underscore the company’s commitment to offering a seamless and efficient experience to its users. With a standalone website, mobile application, and improved versions on the horizon, Midjourney is poised to cater to the evolving needs of its growing user base.
