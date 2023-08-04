Midjourney Announces Upgrades Including V6 and Standalone Site

Published: Aug 04, 2023
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Midjourney is working on a website and mobile app, similar to Stability AI’s DreamStudio.

The website will work on a standalone domain, with social mechanics and surveys.

The mobile app will be a native iOS app for iOS and non-native Android.


In a recent update, Midjourney has announced an array of developments aimed at enhancing user experience and streamlining their platform.

Credit: Midjourney AI
Recommended: Midjourney 5.2 and Stable Diffusion SDXL 0.9 Updates for Creative Text-to-Image Generation

1. Standalone Website Development

Midjourney is transitioning from Discord to launch its standalone website. This significant shift focuses on integrating user-friendly social mechanics on the main page. Additionally, users will soon be able to participate in surveys through the website. An immediate incentive for participation includes potential rewards such as free GPU hours, with some of these survey opportunities currently available on Discord.

2. Mobile Application

Midjourney is broadening its reach with the testing of a mobile application. iOS users can expect a native application, while Android users will receive a non-native version. However, it remains unclear what the distinction between native and non-native entails for the Android platform. For users who prefer browsing, the Midjourney website will be optimized for mobile device usage.

3. Release of Version 6.0

The upcoming Version 6.0 is nearing its completion with a release candidate already in place. The updated version promises visual consistency, a diverse aesthetic, and an improved understanding of user prompts. Efforts are being made to make the software more text-responsive and accurate to user inputs. Instead of a conservative release, the team is dedicated to ensuring a higher quality version of V6.0, which is expected to be released in the forthcoming weeks.

4. Version 5.3 Updates

Version 5.3 aims to introduce an innovative user interface for inpainting directly through Discord. This update will incorporate the inpainting feature coupled with a fresh style, aesthetically designed for users. The release timeline for this version is estimated to be roughly two weeks.

5. Data Center Enhancements

To provide a faster and efficient user experience, Midjourney will be updating its data centers. This upgrade will lead to quicker image generations, particularly beneficial for pro and mega level users. The acceleration is due to the forthcoming hardware enhancements. However, it’s worth noting that the speed-up for image generation might not be immediately available for all user levels, owing to limited computational resources.

6. Introduction of Turbo Mode

Midjourney is offering an exciting feature named “Turbo Mode,” which is currently available for users across all levels. This mode boasts a performance that’s four times faster than the standard mode. Users can easily activate Turbo mode by adding the command –turbo or using /turbo.

In conclusion, these enhancements and additions to the Midjourney platform underscore the company’s commitment to offering a seamless and efficient experience to its users. With a standalone website, mobile application, and improved versions on the horizon, Midjourney is poised to cater to the evolving needs of its growing user base.

