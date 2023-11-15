Zeliq Launches Generative AI Copilot to Ease Sales Workflows

by Victor Dey

AI-powered sales platform Zeliq unveiled its new generative AI sales copilot, that aims to streamline lead acquisition and dynamics sales cycle workflows. According to the company, the all-in-one generative AI solution will empowers sales teams with control over optimizing their workflow with autonomy.

Zeliq said its mission aligns with the Biden administration’s commitment to responsible AI innovation and regulation. The company said its current developments are in tandem with ethical AI development and advancements in sales technology.

Leveraging generative AI capabilities, Zeliq employs personalized recommendations for leads and prospects by tapping into LinkedIn data and other online sources. This not only aims to streamline lead discovery but also formulate conversion strategies and personality analyses, ensuring a seamless enhancement of the outreach process.

Zeliq assets that its emphasis on personalization enhances the likelihood of sales professionals engaging with the right prospects at the opportune moment.

“Our AI leverages historical deal-won data to identify and map out the ideal customer profile (ICP), and it provides you with a list of prospects who are highly likely to convert,” Dorian Ciavarella, CEO of Zeliq told Metaverse Post. “Zeliq handles all manual tasks, allowing SDRs to focus their attention on more strategic activities, such as crafting better pitches or developing new sales vertical strategies.”

Leveraging Generative AI for Real-Time Decision Making

In addition to optimizing lead acquisition, Zeliq’s platform facilitates real-time decision-making. Sales teams can access their entire toolstack within a single platform, without switching between tabs and searching for information.

With features encompassing standard autopilot capabilities and platform integrations, the platform offers multi-channel outreach, enabling users to launch high-engagement conversations through email, phone or social media within a unified platform with automatic responses.

“The AI offers personality analysis, which provides insights into the primary characteristics of user leads and provides recommendations on what to do and what to avoid. This enables you to tailor your pitch, voice, and tone accordingly, ultimately increasing your chances of successfully closing a deal,” Zeliq’s Ciavarella told Metaverse Post.

Zeliq is set to debut its product on Product Hunt on November 15, 2023. In alignment with responsible AI governance, the launch coincides with the Biden administration’s recent executive order on AI risks and governance, highlighting the urgency of addressing AI concerns.

“Zeliq is a sales tool created by sales professionals for sales professionals, ensuring that we develop a product that truly meets the needs of sales representatives,” said Ciavarella. “Additionally, our tool stands out by integrating AI as a core component, setting it apart from other tools that simply use AI as an add-on.”

