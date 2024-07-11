Sonic Joins Forces With Neon Stack To Introduce EVM-Compatible DApps To Solana

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sonic partnered with Neon Stack to integrate EVM compatibility into Sonic Virtual Machine and simplify the deployment of EVM-powered dApps.

Solana gaming Layer 2 network Sonic announced it has collaborated with Neon Stack to integrate EVM compatibility into the Sonic Virtual Machine (SVM). This partnership will streamline the deployment of EVM-powered decentralized applications (dApps) for Ethereum developers on Sonic’s HyperGrid Layer 2 platform optimized for gaming.

“Our effort to expand the Solana gaming ecosystem isn’t limited to the SVM,” said Chris Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic, in a written statement. “With Neon Stack, we’re able to onboard Web3 games built on EVMs and integrate them into the Solana ecosystem. Solana boasts one of the most active and engaged user bases in the blockchain industry, and we’re excited to empower EVM developers to connect with this dynamic community through Sonic’s L2,” he added.

Neon EVM represents an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that enables builders to effortlessly develop and deploy dApps from EVM-compatible blockchains to Solana from the existing codebase.

Meanwhile, Sonic’s Layer 2 network is tailored to accommodate high-volume dApps, including Web3 games that settle transactions on Solana. Partnering with Neon Stack, it intends to simplify the process of migrating EVM-based dApps to Solana, ensuring smooth Ethereum-native transactions on Sonic’s SVM.

Sonic has been developed to address the challenge of blockchain gaming fragmentation, where developers often concentrate solely on one network and virtual machine (VM), neglecting other Web3 gaming communities. The SVM resolves these issues by providing a rapid, scalable, as well as VM-agnostic framework. This allows builders to roll out games that fully harness the capabilities of Web3.

Furthermore, Sonic leverages HyperGrid technology to achieve horizontal scaling, enabling it to process millions of requests per second that are finalized on the Solana Layer 1 blockchain. This integration combines the speed and high throughput capabilities of Sonic’s Layer 2 network with the inherent security and strong finality provided by Solana.

The collaboration between Sonic and Neon Stack aims to integrate the previously separate ecosystems of Ethereum and Solana, creating a general-purpose framework that enables builders to work without technical constraints.

Sonic Raises $12M From Bitkraft Ventures In Series A Funding Round

It represents a Layer 2 network for gaming. The network utilizes HyperGrid, a parallel processing framework that enhances customizability and scalability while seamlessly incorporating with Solana.

Recently, Sonic has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Galaxy Interactive, Big Brain Holdings, and other contributors. This round was structured with equity and token warrants, resulting in Sonic’s fully diluted valuation achieving $100 million.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson