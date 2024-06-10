Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Backpack Wallet announced the completion of an update, featuring enhanced user interface and user experience improvements.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet for Solana and Ethereum, Backpack Wallet announced the completion of an update, featuring enhanced user interface and user experience improvements.

The updated version introduces a new wallet switcher optimized for multi-chain navigation, allowing users to effortlessly switch between recently used wallets across different networks. Additionally, the collectibles tab now includes a dedicated search function for improved accessibility.

Moreover, Backpack Wallet now offers support for the Metaplex Core non-fungible token (NFT) standard, enhancing the ease of NFT transactions. In addition, the wallet has introduced the new Mask Balances feature, providing individuals with the option to maintain privacy. Mask Balances, accessible through preferences, enables users to hide their balances by default.

All the latest updates are now accessible on the wallet’s desktop extension, with plans for their rollout on the Android and iOS mobile versions in the near future.

Backpack Wallet just got a big update 🎒



Let's dive in👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/lQWSczQ1Yb — Backpack 🎒 (@Backpack) June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet: Pioneering Tool For Crypto Management And NFT Security

Backpack Wallet serves various functions, including sending and receiving cryptocurrency assets, swapping cryptocurrency tokens, viewing and securing NFTs, linking with hardware wallets, and engaging with xNFTs, which represent the Backpack ecosystem’s decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, it provides a feature for locking NFT collections, declining transaction requests by default when an NFT is locked within the wallet.

Backpack Wallet, in collaboration with the NFT collection Mad Lads, is provided by the cryptocurrency exchange Backpack. This exchange, headquartered in Dubai, holds a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registration issued by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. In February, it raised $17 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC, featuring contributions from Hashed, Robot Ventures, and other prominent investors.

The platform achieved a milestone of over $1 billion in trading volume over the 24-hour period within four days of releasing its trading pre-season in the same month. As of the writing time, Backpack’s trading volume is nearly $5 million, based on data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson