News Report Technology
June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

by
Published: June 10, 2024 at 5:51 am Updated: June 10, 2024 at 5:51 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 10, 2024 at 5:51 am

In Brief

Backpack Wallet announced the completion of an update, featuring enhanced user interface and user experience improvements.

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet for Solana and Ethereum, Backpack Wallet announced the completion of an update, featuring enhanced user interface and user experience improvements.

The updated version introduces a new wallet switcher optimized for multi-chain navigation, allowing users to effortlessly switch between recently used wallets across different networks. Additionally, the collectibles tab now includes a dedicated search function for improved accessibility.

Moreover, Backpack Wallet now offers support for the Metaplex Core non-fungible token (NFT) standard, enhancing the ease of NFT transactions. In addition, the wallet has introduced the new Mask Balances feature, providing individuals with the option to maintain privacy. Mask Balances, accessible through preferences, enables users to hide their balances by default.

All the latest updates are now accessible on the wallet’s desktop extension, with plans for their rollout on the Android and iOS mobile versions in the near future.

Backpack Wallet: Pioneering Tool For Crypto Management And NFT Security

Backpack Wallet serves various functions, including sending and receiving cryptocurrency assets, swapping cryptocurrency tokens, viewing and securing NFTs, linking with hardware wallets, and engaging with xNFTs, which represent the Backpack ecosystem’s decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, it provides a feature for locking NFT collections, declining transaction requests by default when an NFT is locked within the wallet.

Backpack Wallet, in collaboration with the NFT collection Mad Lads, is provided by the cryptocurrency exchange Backpack. This exchange, headquartered in Dubai, holds a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registration issued by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. In February, it raised $17 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC, featuring contributions from Hashed, Robot Ventures, and other prominent investors.

The platform achieved a milestone of over $1 billion in trading volume over the 24-hour period within four days of releasing its trading pre-season in the same month. As of the writing time, Backpack’s trading volume is nearly $5 million, based on data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
News Report Technology
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month
News Report
Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers
News Report Technology
Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
News Report Technology
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.