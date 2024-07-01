MapleStory Universe Launches First Pioneer Test Registration, Accepting Applications Until July 7

In Brief MapleStory Universe opened the tester registrations for MapleStory N game’s first test, accepting applications until 4:59 UTC on July 7th.

Virtual world ecosystem MapleStory Universe unveiled the opening of tester registrations for MapleStory N’s first pioneer test. Interested participants can register now, with the registration period scheduled to conclude at 4:59 UTC on July 7th.

Users interested in participating as testers have the option to apply by taking part in the survey on the MapleStory Universe Genesis webpage. Selections will be conducted in accordance with the responses, and chosen nominees will be announced through official channels. Subsequently, participation details will be released on July 18th, while the testing phase is scheduled to occur from July 24th to August 2nd.

Over the course of the test, users will gain early access to MapleStory N ahead of the game’s release. This phase will showcase major blockchain components, encompassing a limited supply incentive system and a user-driven pricing mechanism. Participants will also be able to try out the Zakum Boss content in two modes, with an easy one featuring an entry-level of over fifty and the normal one having those of over ninety.

MapleStory N represents a computer-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that incorporates blockchain into the renowned MapleStory intellectual property (IP), which boasts a global user base of more than 180 million registered participants.

What Is MapleStory?

The company operates in the Nexon’s intellectual property framework and leverages non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enrich tangible and intangible aspects of the gaming experience. This initiative is spearheaded by NEXPACE and is dedicated to leveraging blockchain and NFTs to expand the MapleStory IP. Its objective is to foster a vibrant gaming community by uniting community members and creators.

Recently, MapleStory Universe introduced its mission platform, enabling users to participate in quests and activities within the game. This platform features a contribution-reward system aimed at nurturing a community that will serve as the foundation of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem.

